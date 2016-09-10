Shot fired from SUV kills father in Conway

CONWAY -- A man, whose daughter told police that he was helping her deal with a flat tire, was fatally shot early Friday morning, police said.

Conway police did not have any suspects in the death of Robert Lee Givens, 66, as of late Friday afternoon, police spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.

"We do not believe someone is going around town randomly shooting people. However, we cannot say that these two knew each other before this encounter," Woodruff said in an email interview. "They did exchange words before the shooting occurred."

Givens was shot about 12:30 a.m. as he drove along Donaghey Avenue near Independence Street, an older part of Conway, Woodruff said.

Givens' daughter told police that her father had picked her up to take her to a Wal-Mart store to get something to use to fix a flat tire.

Woodruff said the daughter told police that after they left the store, a tan sport utility vehicle drove up behind them at Hairston Street and flashed its lights, prompting her father to pull over to speak to the driver.

"She reported hearing the driver of the SUV tell her dad he thought he was someone else," Woodruff related. "She said the two men passed words and then her dad drove off."

When Givens and his daughter reached Donaghey and Independence, the SUV's driver "pulled up beside them and fired a shot, striking her dad. Their car crashed into the yard of a house at Donaghey and Johnston streets," Woodruff said.

The shooter fled, and by the time officers arrived, Givens had died, the police spokesman said.

The only description Givens' daughter could give was that the driver was a young black man and the passenger was a white woman, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call (501) 450-6120.

State Desk on 09/10/2016