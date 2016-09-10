Personal Space

Michael Zeno

Where I live: West Little Rock.

Occupation: Retired. Since retiring a year ago, I am enjoying visiting new places and catching up with old friends. The goal of my travels is usually comic conventions and/or concerts.

My favorite space is: My den.

Why? It has all of my favorite things in it -- my library, music, television, and, most especially, the best part of my art collection. I once read of a person who collected works by their 100 favorite comic book and strip artists. Furthermore, this collector decided that he didn't need the most valuable, expensive pieces, and even a quick sketch is a good collectible representative for that artist. I decided this was a very cool idea, so I took it up. I mostly get pieces by going around the country to various comic conventions to personally meet my favorite artists, and I acquire what artwork I can afford from them. The bonus is, I get to say "Thank you" to the people who have been bringing great pleasure to my life since I was a child.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: Knock out the back wall and combine the room behind the den to make one great room. Then I could have all my musical instruments, books, art, and a really big TV all in one place. The coolest thing would be to have all this in a loft space, with its own stage!

HomeStyle on 09/10/2016