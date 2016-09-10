Offensive tempos to clash

FORT WORTH -- When former Southwest Conference rivals Arkansas and TCU meet today for the first time in a quarter-century, it could be a tale of two tempos.

Whichever team succeeds in stamping its preferred pace on today's 6 p.m. game at Amon G. Carter Stadium should have the upper hand when the Razorbacks take on the Horned Frogs.

Arkansas (1-0) would like to grind out drives with its traditional offense and control the time of possession.

"We've got to keep those chains moving," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said Thursday. "It's a tempo game. It's about who has the football and how they use it."

TCU (1-0), one of the nation's top up-tempo Spread offenses, would like to pile up the plays and leave the Hogs breathless.

"We go out there and we practice fast," Arkansas defensive back Henr' Toliver said of the Hogs prepartion for the game.

"The way coach sets up everything, it's a very fast tempo," senior defensive end Deatrich Wise said.

Neither the Razorbacks nor the Horned Frogs opened the season with a dominating performance as big home favorites. Yet their styles of play eventually won the day.

Arkansas held the ball for 36:41, more than 60 percent of the game, in its 21-20 victory over Louisiana Tech. The signature series for the Razorbacks came late, with a 13-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that took 7:37 off the clock.

"Time of possession is big every week for us," offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "That's how Coach Bielema has built this program. His offensive and defensive philosophy is built on time of possession.

"That doesn't matter if we're playing TCU or LSU or whoever. We want to control the ball and play at our pace."

The Razorbacks imposed their will against Louisiana Tech's eight-man front on the game-winning drive, with Rawleigh Williams running on five consecutive plays for 37 yards to open the series.

"We expect to run the ball, control the clock and play Arkansas football," running backs coach Reggie Mitchell said.

"We're going to try to run the ball," Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen said. "That's kind of the staple of our offense, just trying to pound the ball to set up the pass."

The Razorbacks held the ball more than eight minutes longer in their game Saturday than the Horned Frogs did, despite the fact TCU ran 87 offensive plays to Arkansas' 69 offensive plays.

The Horned Frogs' longest scoring drive through three quarters was its first, a 10-play, 80-yard series that took 2:43 and ended on Kyle Hicks' 15-yard run. Their next three scoring drives took less than one minute.

In the fourth quarter, TCU took control with longer sequences after the Jackrabbits pulled within 45-41 with 11:57 remaining. The Horned Frogs used up 3:21 to drive 85 yards for a touchdown, then iced the game with an eight-play, 46-yard series that took 3:35.

"They've got great skill players, from the running backs to the quarterbacks to the wide receivers to the big tight ends they have," Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads said. "They've got great skill on offense, and we'll be tested from X to Z and from sideline to sideline."

On the other side of the ball, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos spoke about the task of having a productive day against a defense designed by Coach Gary Patterson.

"They play their scheme, that 4-2-5 that Coach Patterson kind of created way back when this thing evolved," Enos said. "Very rarely can you say that in football these days, that somebody came up with something.

"This will be a huge challenge, playing one of the best teams in the country, one of the best defenses in the country with very good coaches in a hostile environment. It's SEC football. It's like, might as well just add on another SEC game for us."

