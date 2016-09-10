The nation in brief

Girl, 14, enters plea in classmate attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- The second of two Wisconsin girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to please horror character Slender Man entered a plea on Friday of innocent by reason of mental disease or defect to an attempted homicide charge.

Anissa Weier, 14, entered the plea during a 15-minute hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court. Judge Michael Bohren appointed two doctors to examine the girl, who sat silently during the proceedings. The judge ordered the doctors to turn in a report on her mental status by Oct. 6.

Weier and 14-year-old Morgan Geyser each face one count of first-degree attempted intentional homicide as adults for allegedly luring classmate Payton Leutner into a wooded area and repeatedly stabbing her in May 2014. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

If convicted, each girl would face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years on extended supervision. Geyser pleaded innocent by reason of mental disease or defect last month.

Justices: Michigan straight-party ban off

LANSING, Mich. -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to let Michigan's new ban on straight-party voting take effect for the November election, rejecting state officials' request to halt lower court rulings that blocked the Republican-sponsored law.

The court's decision means voters will still be able to use the straight-ticket option, which allows them to support all candidates from one party with a single mark.

In issuing a preliminary injunction in July, a federal district judge ruled the law, signed by Gov. Rick Snyder, would create longer lines and disproportionately burden black voters, who are more likely to use the straight-ticket option. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month denied a request by Attorney General Bill Schuette and Secretary of State Ruth Johnson for a stay pending appeal.

So did the U.S. Supreme Court. Two justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, said they would have granted the request.

Forty other states, including Arkansas, do not allow straight-party voting.

The option is popular in Michigan cities with large black populations.

Suicide victim's roommate gets new trial

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new trial was ordered Friday for a former Rutgers University student whose roommate killed himself after being captured on a webcam kissing another man, with a New Jersey appeals court throwing out his 15-count conviction.

The three-judge panel dismissed four bias intimidation counts against Dharun Ravi because of a change in state law since Ravi's 2012 trial after the death of Tyler Clementi, who jumped off the George Washington Bridge.

The judges ordered a new trial on other counts including invasion of privacy, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension because, they wrote, the evidence prosecutors used to prove the bias charges "tainted the jury's verdict on the remaining charges, depriving defendant of his constitutional right to a fair trial."

Ravi faced up to 10 years in prison but was sentenced to 30 days in county jail plus three years' probation and community service. He ended up serving 20 days.

7 officers to face sex-with-teen charges

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Prosecutors said Friday that they will charge seven current and former San Francisco Bay Area officers in a sexual misconduct scandal involving a teenager.

The wide-ranging scandal surfaced when a teenage girl who described herself as a prostitute said she had sex with about 30 law enforcement officials.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said she was waiting to formally file charges until the teen could be returned to California from Florida, where she has been jailed in an assault case.

O'Malley said the officers who will be charged are former Contra Costa sheriff's Deputy Ricardo Perez; former Livermore police officer Dan Black; Oakland police officers Brian Bunton, Giovani LoVerde and Warit Utappa; and former Oakland police officers Tyrell Smith and Leroy Johnson.

The teen, now 19, said she had sex with four officers before she turned 18 and sometimes traded sex for protection from arrest or tips about planned prostitution stings.

