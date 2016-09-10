News in brief

Optics firm adding to plant in Batesville

LaCroix Precision Optics is expanding its plant in Batesville by 13,750 square feet, giving the company total square footage of 46,250.

LaCroix hopes to attract additional business and expand its workforce, Executive Vice President Kirk Warden said. Warden declined to say how much the project will cost.

The company employs about 100.

"This new expansion is going to allow us to get more room for what we're currently doing," Warden said. "It's also going to allow us to explore new capabilities to keep up with the industry."

M&A Jones Construction of Batesville is the contractor for the project.

LaCroix Precision manufactures custom optics for use in medical, laser, scientific, military and industrial equipment. The company was founded in Chicago in 1947, opened an office in Batesville in 1961 and relocated to Arkansas in 1976.

-- Chris Bahn

Community in NLR wins magazine honor

Rockwater Village in North Little Rock has been selected by Southern Living magazine as one of its Southern Living Inspired Communities.

Southern Living includes communities that "represent a unique group of residential developments." Rockwater Village is built on the Arkansas River west of North Little Rock's Argenta district.

Built as part of a 50-acre development, Rockwater Village is also home to a marina with 130-plus boat slips.

"Our vision for Rockwater Village has always been that it would be a unique community that combines the best of traditional neighborhoods with the benefits of being on the River and close to downtown. This recognition is evidence that our vision is coming to fruition," Rockwater Village owner Lisa Ferrell said in a news release.

Prices for lots in the first phase of Rockwater Village range from $80,000 to $200,000.

-- Chris Bahn

Index tumbles 8.35 as all 18 stocks drop

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 8.35 to 335.36 Friday.

All 18 stocks lost ground Friday.

USA Truck and Murphy Oil each fell more than 6 percent.

For the week, 15 stocks declined and three advanced.

Murphy Oil was up 4.3 percent for the week.

Tyson Foods dropped 5.5 percent for the week.

Total volume for the index Friday was 26.4 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 09/10/2016