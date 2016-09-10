Kohler to leave UAMS position

FAYETTEVILLE -- Peter Kohler will step down Dec. 31 from his role as the top leader of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Northwest Campus, the university announced Friday.

The Northwest Campus, which opened in an old Fayetteville hospital building in 2007, from the start has been led by Kohler, 78, who is retiring from his position as a UAMS vice chancellor.

Pearl McElfish, who joined UAMS in 2010, will take over as campus leader.

The Northwest Campus, established to increase the number of doctors and pharmacists able to be trained by UAMS, has grown in recent years to house a physical therapy program and a clinic serving the area's large Marshallese population.

Enrollment has increased to about 225 students, according to a UAMS spokesman. The school's main campus is in Little Rock.

"I think I am perhaps most proud of recruiting some of the people who are here," Kohler said.

He described McElfish as a key leader who helped found the Center for Pacific Islander Health, a multidisciplinary research center at the Northwest Campus devoted to studying disease prevention as well as the cultural components of providing effective health care.

Kohler, an endocrinologist, will continue working part time as a researcher studying diabetes within the Marshallese population, which has a large presence in Northwest Arkansas.

"I'll probably see some patients," Kohler said.

UAMS Chancellor Dan Rahn, in a statement, praised Kohler's leadership.

"Pete has been an invaluable advisor to me as he led our northwest Arkansas campus these past nine years. While it is difficult to imagine the campus without him at the helm, he has earned his retirement," Rahn said, going on to express best wishes to Kohler and his family.

Kohler, who earns $306,065 in total compensation, first worked for UAMS from 1977 to 1986 as chairman of the school's internal medicine department. He later served about 18 years as president of the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, then retired, only to return to Arkansas in 2007 to work at UAMS and help start the Northwest Campus.

"I think we were fortunate that the building was here and underutilized," Kohler said, referring to the former Washington Regional Medical Center building in Fayetteville.

The campus began "in order to assure an adequate number of health care providers, to the degree we could," Kohler said, with third- and fourth-year medical students among those arriving to study at the Fayetteville campus.

Kohler described the importance of the campus' efforts not only to educate students, but to connect with the surrounding community through health outreach efforts.

"A lot of the credit goes to the people who work in community health to work not only with Marshallese but also Hispanics and others," Kohler said. "I think, hopefully, we've had a very beneficial effect, and it will continue and grow."

McElfish will begin her role as associate vice chancellor Oct. 1 and work with Kohler to transition leadership, a UAMS spokesman said.

She will earn a salary of $210,000 and report to Tim Hill, vice chancellor for regional programs.

McElfish earned a doctorate in public policy from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She earned a bachelor's degree in speech communication from Arkansas Tech University, a master's degree in business administration from John Brown University, and a master's degree in community and economic development from the University of Central Arkansas.

She will continue as director of the Office of Community Health and Research and co-director of the Center for Pacific Islander Health.

Metro on 09/10/2016