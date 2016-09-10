Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You may love unconditionally, but you'll lead relationships by laying down rules and creating structure. The next six weeks add spice to your social life. Your professional vision broadens in November. You're capable of more, and you'll step into a new role in 2017.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To invite your favorite people to events you think will be fun is a no-brainer. The super-brainy move is to invite them to boring ones. With good company, any situation can be a party.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because you encourage experimentation and exploration, your team will enrich you with their discoveries. You'll soon be the best informed and the most cutting edge in all the land.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Do you dare tell the other person what you really crave, desire and need? That will make you vulnerable. Then again, partnerships will only be as productive and fulfilling as they are honest.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You look past a person's role, profession and superficial image to see deeply into the intriguing and surprising character underneath. People feel profoundly seen by you and thus will be deeply attached to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It may seem that nothing ends, that time runs in cycles and it's only a matter of counting the moments before patterns repeat. This is true in some ways, though not in all. You get to pick and choose what ends and what repeats.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though you are a straight-A student of culture and you understand the rules perfectly, ultimately you are governed by your passions. If the rules can't support you in this, you will not support the rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some of the most respected intellectuals around admit to being open to the idea that there are otherworldly apparitions that overlap in this existence. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there's a thought that's haunting you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Maybe it's manipulation, but your intentions are good. You'll plant an idea in someone's head then back off and let it take root. When your prospect takes ownership of the idea, it will be a lot less work for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The logical choice, as intelligent as it may be in its rationale, doesn't always please. This is why, once in a while (like now!), you should go off script and follow your impulse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll provide what another person has been missing and tap into a feeling that goes way, way back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Accept the generosity of others in small amounts. If you receive too much, it makes you feel too beholden to the giver.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A memory will stay with you. Your satisfaction over the resolution will have little bearing on the matter. The past will permeate your present either way.

HomeStyle on 09/10/2016