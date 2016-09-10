Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: The first Sunday after Labor Day is Grandparents' Day. It was started by homemaker Marian McQuade (1917-2008), who recognized the need for a day to honor grandparents, to give them time with their children's children, and to teach kids about their family history and to appreciate all that grandparents can offer. Grandparents' Day became a nationally recognized holiday in 1978.

This would be the perfect day for a picnic, reunion or luncheon. Pull out the old photo albums and talk about customs, the family tree, any traditions, funny stories of how the grandparents met and courting rituals. Merely spending time together can be special.

Another idea? Visiting or calling folks whose families may live far away. They, too, have a story. As one internet blogger noted in a piece about Grandparents' Day, everyone is a grandchild. Celebrate it!

DEAR HELOISE: I'm an animal lover. I'd like to share some hints for pet owners:

• Never let pets eat directly out of a can, because the edges can be sharp. And pets need fresh water every day.

• Make sure human pills (medications) don't fall to the floor. Cats can play with them, and this could be deadly if it gets into their mouth.

• Pets should always be restrained in moving vehicles.

-- Darleen C.,

Omaha, Neb.

DEAR READERS: A new trend in skin care is CC cream. "CC" stands for color correction. CC creams typically are not as heavy as traditional foundations. They moisturize the skin, fight aging and offer sun protection.

Here are some hints:

• You may still need a moisturizer underneath.

• Know the sun protection factor (SPF) of the cream.

• The coverage is different from foundation -- give it a test before putting it in your routine.

• Make sure that you've got a skin-tone match.

• CC creams also can act as a makeup primer under your normal foundation.

DEAR HELOISE: I use plain baking soda to discourage cats from getting in my yard. The cats don't like the feel of the baking soda in their paws.

A sales associate at a national hardware-store chain told me of this years ago.

-- Rosemary B.,

Redding, Calif.

