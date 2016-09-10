Heart-Attack Hogs: Arkansas stuns TCU in 2 OTs

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen, center, breaks into the end zone with help from Drew Morgan, center right, on a touchdown run against TCU in the Arkansas 41-38 double overtime win in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

— Austin Allen ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the second overtime to give Arkansas an unforgettable 41-38 double-overtime win at No. 15 TCU on Saturday.

Allen's score came on a third-and-goal. Making his first career start on the road, the redshirt junior quarterback got stood up at the goal line, but was pushed across by Arkansas center Frank Ragnow.

The Razorbacks (2-0) snapped TCU's 14-game home win streak, which was the third-longest in college football.

Arkansas led 20-7 in the fourth quarter, but TCU scored 21 straight to take a 28-20 lead with 2:05 remaining.

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill made a throat-slashing gesture and was flagged for a personal foul after he scored the Horned Frogs' third touchdown of the fourth quarter. That gave Arkansas a short field and the Razorbacks capitalized with a 4-play, 58-yard drive that was capped by Allen's 16-yard touchdown pass to Keon Hatcher.

Arkansas tied the game with a creative two-point play. Drew Morgan took a handoff from Allen, who pitched it to Hatcher. With his momentum pushing him left, the left-handed Hatcher threw a pas to Allen in the corner of the end zone.

TCU (1-1) had a chance to win the game after Kavontae Turbin returned the ensuing kickoff for 64 yards. Ryan Graf attempted a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining, but it was blocked by Dan Skipper to force overtime.

The block was the sixth of Skipper's career.

Arkansas scored first in overtime on a 19-yard pass from Allen to Jeremy Sprinkle. TCU answered with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Taj Williams to force a second overtime.

The Razorbacks' winning score was set-up by a defensive stop. TCU settled for a 37-yard field goal in the second overtime to take a 38-35 lead.

Arkansas led 13-0 at halftime after a pair of Cole Hedlund field goals and a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Brooks Ellis.

TCU scored on its first drive of the second half to pull within 13-7, but the Razorbacks went ahead 20-7 on a 13-yard pass from Allen to Morgan.

Arkansas beat a ranked team on the road for the fourth time in the past two seasons.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Texas State next Saturday 6:30 p.m.