Democrat: Panel chief in GOP mire over Clinton

WASHINGTON -- The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee lashed out at the panel's Republican chairman Friday, accusing him of abusing his authority by targeting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to damage her presidential bid.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland charged that the oversight chairman, Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, is using the committee's resources and taxpayer dollars "to engage in an astonishing onslaught of political attacks" against Clinton.

Cummings said he was incensed that Chaffetz and Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia have asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Clinton lied to Congress, calling the accusation "ludicrous" and part of a Republican pattern involving Clinton: "accuse, investigate, fail, repeat."

FBI Director James Comey announced in July that he had recommended against criminal charges for Clinton and her aides following a yearlong investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information on the private email server she used.

This week, Comey told FBI employees that the decision to forgo criminal charges was not a close call.

"At the end of the day, the case itself was not a cliffhanger; despite all the chest-beating by people no longer in government, there really wasn't a prosecutable case," Comey wrote in an internal memo to FBI employees.

Republicans have criticized Comey's decision and have asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Clinton lied last year when she testified before the House Benghazi committee.

Chaffetz also has asked Justice to review whether emails were illegally deleted from Clinton's private server.

In a letter to Chaffetz, Cummings criticized the GOP chairman for issuing "a flurry of desperate subpoenas" in recent days without any debate or vote by the committee.

One of those subpoenas is for a computer specialist who was given immunity by the Justice Department during its investigation, according to a law enforcement official and others briefed on the investigation.

Paul Combetta, who deleted Clinton's emails despite orders from Congress to preserve them, is one of at least two people who were given immunity by the Justice Department as part of the email investigation.

The other was Bryan Pagliano, a staff member for Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign, who was granted immunity in exchange for answering questions about how he set up a server in Clinton's home in Chappaqua, N.Y., at about the time she became secretary of state in 2009.

The FBI described the deletions by Combetta in a summary of its investigation into Clinton's account that was released last week.

The documents blacked out the specialist's name, but the law enforcement official and others familiar with the case identified the employee as Combetta.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing matters that were supposed to remain confidential.

Brian Fallon, a spokesman for Clinton's presidential campaign, said that the deletions by the specialist, who worked for a Denver company called Platte River Networks, had already been "thoroughly examined by the FBI prior to its decision to close out this case."

"As the FBI's report notes," Fallon said, "neither Hillary Clinton nor her attorneys had knowledge of the Platte River Network employee's actions. It appears he acted on his own and against guidance given by both Clinton's and Platte River's attorneys to retain all data in compliance with a congressional preservation request."

A lawyer for Combetta and a spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment.

Chaffetz has demanded that Combetta and Bill Thornton, both Platte River Network employees, appear at a hearing on Tuesday to review claims that Clinton or her aides ordered the destruction of emails or other documents to hide them from investigators.

"By taking these actions, you are staging a set-up," Cummings told Chaffetz. "First, you accuse them of criminal activity without evidence and refer them for criminal investigation. Then you rush to subpoena them to testify without any debate or vote, virtually guaranteeing that some will invoke the Fifth Amendment when their attorneys advise them to steer far clear of our committee."

A spokesman for Chaffetz declined to comment Friday.

The letter by Cummings comes a day after a committee hearing Thursday on the State Department's record-keeping devolved into a partisan battle over Clinton's private email server.

Republicans on the panel plan back-to-back hearings early next week as they focus on Clinton two months before the election.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press and by Adam Goldman and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/10/2016