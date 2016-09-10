Business news in brief

Wal-Mart cuts ties with Welspun India

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will no longer sell Egyptian cotton sheets made by Welspun India Ltd. because of concerns the products from the textile supplier were not legitimate.

The decision came after the retailer said Aug. 23 that it was analyzing certification records to determine if Welspun had produced falsely labeled Egyptian cotton products. Target Corp. had previously announced it was cutting ties with Welspun for producing counterfeit sheets, which it confirmed after an extensive investigation.

"Our customers trust us to provide products that are what they say they are on the label," Wal-Mart spokesman Marilee McInnis said. "Welspun has not been able to assure us the products are 100 percent Egyptian cotton, which is unacceptable."

The Welspun-produced sheets are being removed from shelves in U.S. stores and also at Walmart.com. McInnis said Wal-Mart will offer customers a full refund for the sheets.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

EU wants missing Dow-DuPont deal info

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. were told by the European Commission to provide missing data about their proposed merger, threatening to delay the regulator's investigation into their plans to create the world's biggest chemical company.

The EU suspended its Jan. 11 deadline last week, barely a month after it opened an in-depth investigation into the transaction, citing concerns that the combination may reduce competition for crop protection, seeds and some petrochemicals.

"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties do not provide an important piece of information that the commission has requested," Ricardo Cardoso, a spokesman for the Brussels-based commission, said in an email Friday. "Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly."

Regulators twice stopped the clock on their review of Halliburton Co.'s bid to buy oil-services rival Baker Hughes Inc. earlier this year, saying they needed more information from the companies. The firms abandoned the deal in May after struggling to overcome antitrust concerns from the U.S., the EU and other regulators.

-- Bloomberg News

3 Tesco ex-execs face fraud charges

Three former Tesco executives have been charged with fraud in connection with an accounting scandal that rocked the British supermarket giant two years ago, investigators said Friday.

The charges stem from a criminal investigation dating to October 2014, after the company announced that it had overstated its first-half profit by about $420 million, and that it had suspended several executives for accounting irregularities.

Christopher Bush, the former head of Tesco's British business, and two former executives in that unit, Carl Rogberg and John Scouler, face charges of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting, the Serious Fraud Office, which investigates fraud in Britain, said in a statement.

The fraud office said the possible wrongdoing took place between February and September 2014. The men are to appear in court Sept. 22, and the investigation is continuing, it said.

Bush's lawyers said in a statement that he was innocent and would "vigorously contest these allegations." Lawyers for Rogberg and Scouler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesco said in 2014, just weeks after Dave Lewis joined the company as chief executive, that it had identified accounting irregularities. The company booked profits prematurely and delayed logging expenses to pad results.

-- Bloomberg News

In July, U.S. wholesale sales fell 0.4%

WASHINGTON -- U.S. wholesale businesses left their inventories unchanged as their sales fell in July.

The Commerce Department said Friday that wholesalers held the line on stockpiles after increasing them 0.3 percent in June. Their sales fell 0.4 percent in July, reversing a 1.7 percent increase in June. It was the biggest sales drop since January's 1.9 percent decline.

The July numbers show continued stress in the energy industry, which has been pinched by low oil and natural gas prices. Petroleum wholesalers reduced inventories by 1.2 percent and recorded a 3.5 percent drop in sales in July. Grocery wholesalers recorded a 2 percent drop in sales but increased inventories by 0.9 percent. Auto companies registered a 0.3 percent sales drop but increased inventories by 0.4 percent.

Weak inventory restocking has been a drag on U.S. economic growth. From April through June, businesses overall reduced inventories at the fastest pace since the fall of 2011. That's one reason second-quarter economic growth came in at a lackluster 1.1 percent.

-- The Associated Press

Lobster prices hold up, show demand

PORTLAND, Maine -- Lobster prices in North America recently reached their highest point in more than 10 years and could become the typical bottom line as demand for processed lobster meat grows.

The wholesale price of a 1¼-pound hard-shelled lobster reached $8.50 in August. It was the highest price for the month since 2005.

Retail prices have remained high in September, with consumers typically paying $9 to $11 per pound for a live lobster. That is a few dollars more than a year ago at this time.

Market analyst John Sackton said the growing demand for processed lobster products, such as lobster rolls, could help keep the price high in the future.

He said the typical autumn price dip is still likely but could be less severe than in recent years.

-- The Associated Press

China auto sales up 26.3% in August

BEIJING -- China's auto sales grew strongly again in August, driven by demand for smaller cars and the impending end of a sales tax cut.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group, said Friday that sales of cars, SUVs and minivans rose 26.3 percent from the same month a year earlier to 1.8 million vehicles. That matched July's growth rate.

Sales of vehicles with engine sizes below 1.6 liters soared 40.7 percent.

Auto demand cratered last year but rebounded after China cut sales taxes. That cut is set to expire at the end of this year, which is prompting a rush to buy.

-- The Associated Press

