Bridge's balusters coveted

Dear Mahatma: When Ray Winder Field was demolished, the public was allowed to buy the seats. With that in mind, I love the balustrades on the old Broadway Bridge. Why not sell off sections of the railing to interested individuals? Can you ask the powers that be about this? -- Jo

Dear Jo: How nice of you to ask. The Broadway Bridge balustrades, and balusters, are of long-standing interest to readers.

The primary power is the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. Its spokesman, David Nilles, said no parts of the bridge will be made available for keepsakes. When the bridge is demolished, he said, all its parts and pieces come under the ownership of the Massman Construction Co., the contractor on the job.

We called Massman. As of deadline, no response.

This is a good time to remind everyone the Broadway Bridge will be taken out of service on Sept. 28. Massman plans to resume service with a new bridge in six months. May the Force be with Massman.

As a side note to Ray Winder Field, at the Drivetime Desk we wonder what happened to the urinal troughs in the men's room. If anyone knows, please share.

No, ladies, we are not making this up.

Dear Hero of the Highways: Broadway is a federal highway, U.S. 70, and was once known as the Broadway of America. Why can't the city of Little Rock, the county and state find a way to repave Broadway from the bridge to Interstate 30 in time for the Robinson Center opening in November? It's a bump-filled disgrace. -- Bumped out in LR

Dear Bumped: Remember what Teri Garr said to Gene Wilder in Young Frankenstein? Hold onto your hat!

A contract was let last month by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to resurface six-tenths of a mile between Markham Street and I-630. Construction to begin faster than a speeding bullet, with completion expected in late 2016.

Redstone Construction of Little Rock was awarded the contract for $373,696.85.

Last week's Q&A about automobile headlights that cast a blue light resulted in a flurry of remarks, topped by an email from Phil Weaver of Kona Ice of Central Arkansas in Searcy. He said he once got a phone call from the police about an elderly driver who mistook his truck for an ambulance.

"Perhaps if drivers can't tell the difference between blue headlights and police lights, or between shave-ice trucks with large penguins and other tropical graphics all over them and ambulances, it may be time to turn in their driver's licences."

Two final words on headlights. First, headlights have to be on if light is insufficient to see persons and vehicles on the highway at a distance of 500 feet. Second, if a driver's windshield wipers are on because of rain or any other kind of precipitation, the headlights have to be on, too. (Annual reminder.)

Vanity plate seen around town: LWYRUP.

