Bid dispute draws offer of 2nd look

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has offered to rescore proposals to operate seven juvenile detention centers, in response to complaints from losing bidders that the evaluation process awarding the $160 million contract to an Indiana company was unfair.

The department made the offer in a letter Thursday to the Office of State Procurement in reaction to protests filed Aug. 26 by Jonesboro-based Consolidated Youth Services and Magnolia-based South Arkansas Youth Services. Both nonprofits have run the youth centers for decades.

The procurement office on Friday said it hasn't decided whether to accept the Human Services Department's offer to conduct a new review of the proposals.

The vendors who protested the previous evaluation and contract award said they are willing to work with the department to resolve the conflict, although some initial concerns remain.

Finding a new provider for the youth centers is part of a larger effort by the state and youth advocates to revamp Arkansas' juvenile-justice system.

The Human Services Department sought to award the contract to run the centers, now operated by the two nonprofits, to Carmel, Ind.-based Youth Opportunity Investments LLC. The company would operate seven youth jails and treatment centers, which house as many as 249 youths placed in state custody because they have been adjudicated as delinquent.

The settlement letter sent to the Office of State Procurement from Misty Bowen-Eubanks, chief procurement officer with the Department of Human Services, attempts to address major concerns cited in the protests.

"Because DHS places a high value on the integrity and transparency of our procurements, we are extending this settlement offer," she wrote.

The department did not "concede any bad faith, wrongdoing or fraud" in the evaluation process, she wrote.

The department proposes creating a new evaluation team to read, review and score each proposal. Evaluators, already experts in the youth-services field, would be trained by officials beforehand.

Consolidated Youth Services and South Arkansas Youth Services are on contract until the end of the year and would continue operating the facilities while the re-evaluation is conducted.

Amy Webb, spokesman for the Department of Human Services, said the agency hoped to wrap up the selection process in time for the new contract's Jan. 1 start date.

Leaders of both protesting groups first questioned the state's decision when they learned that Youth Opportunity Investments would raise the per-bed rate at the youth centers from $147 to $232. That proposal also included charging a partial rate for empty beds.

But when the groups asked to see documentation, including individual score sheets from evaluators, both the Department of Human Services and the Office of State Procurement could not provide them.

Only raw scores were given though procurement office policy dictates that evaluators must separately score each proposal.

The same issue arose in July on a health insurance contract, delaying the selection of a provider for public school and state employees when individual scores could not be found.

On Friday, however, officials were able to locate additional documentation for the youth services contract review. Those documents revealed how proposals scored in specific categories. Individual score cards are still not available.

A comparison of the available score sheets shows that proposals from in-state organizations were repeatedly dinged for "limited" responses.

In many categories, Youth Opportunity Investments outscored both competitors. Evaluators commented positively on the company's experience in special education, behavior management, gender-specific programming and data-collection methods.

The decision to award the contract to a more expensive, private company is not a first. Rite of Passage, a private company out of Nevada, recently contracted with the state to take over the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center near Alexander at a higher cost than other providers competing in the bid. The Alexander center houses the state's most behaviorally troubled youths.

Jerry Walsh, who heads South Arkansas Youth Services, said the evaluation process seems to be rigged in favor of for-profit entities, like Youth Opportunity Investments.

"They are extremely, extremely nice and accommodating to out-of-state for-profits," Walsh said. "They think the moon is hung over them. We were low-balled. We weren't scored accurately."

Boonie Boon, executive director of Consolidated Youth Services, said she was "glad" about the state's offer and was "committed to continuing to provide quality services to Arkansas youth at a reasonable cost."

Boon added that many of her concerns expressed in the August protest letter still stand. She said she has seen bad out-of-state providers "come and go," pointing to G4S, the Florida-based company that ran the Alexander center, and the Associated Marine Institutes, which oversaw youth centers at Colt and Mansfield years ago.

But Nicole Geller, a vice president with Youth Opportunity Investments, said competitors are giving the term for-profit "a really bad name." The company operates similar juvenile treatment and detention centers in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas.

"You need to have a certain level of margin to adequately pay for staff and reinvest in the program," Geller said. "Our costs are driven by staff and to deliver the program effectively."

Geller said the company is "unique" in its ability to leverage national-level expertise accrued from years of experience, provide scholarship opportunities for certain youths through its charity foundation and focus on consistently hitting performance-based standards outlined by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

"Competitors say they offer exceptional service, but the way they measure that is ambiguous at best," she added. "We have a detailed and thorough way of measuring the impact we have on the youth we serve."

