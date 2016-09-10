20 Marines facing fallout from suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Marine Corps is considering possible punishments and potential courts-martial for up to 20 officers and enlisted leaders after investigations into the suicide of a 20-yearold recruit at its Parris Island training facility in South Carolina.

The results of three investigations released Thursday found trainees — and even some drill instructors — were subjected to repeated verbal and physical abuse at the storied training site. It also faulted commanders for paying insufficient attention to what was going on.

The investigations were sparked by the death of Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, a young Muslim who had told his relatives he wanted to become a Marine to serve his country. He died after falling nearly 40 feet in a stairwell.

An attorney for Siddiqui’s family, Shiraz Khan, released a statement to the Detroit Free Press on Thursday saying he and the family are reviewing the findings.

“There are too many questions that remain unanswered. We will work with NCIS [Naval Criminal Investigative Service] as they move forward with their investigation.”

Some of the 20 commanders and senior enlisted leaders have already been fired, including the three most senior Marines in charge of the recruit’s unit. The Marines also ordered that the rest be temporarily relieved, according to a statement. Discipline could range from administrative punishments, such as counseling, to the most severe action of military charges and courts-martial.

No formal charges have been filed. Under military law, a preliminary hearing must be held that will determine whether the incident warrants further administrative or judicial action in every individual’s case.