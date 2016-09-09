University of Arkansas notebook

UAMS puts Metteinto interim post

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has named an interim chief executive officer and vice chancellor for clinical programs.

UAMS Chancellor Dan Rahn appointed Dr. Stephen Mette, the academic medical center's chief clinical officer, to the interim position. Mette joined UAMS last year after serving for six years as the chief of the Department of Critical Care at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

Mette earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in New York, and later interned and completed his residency at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

He earns $412,500 in his current UAMS post and is to earn $453,750 in the interim position. He will begin his interim role at the end of the month, when Roxane Townsend steps down. Townsend started work at UAMS in 2013, arriving from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She is leaving her $575,000 post at UAMS for North Carolina to be closer to her family.

UAMS is using Witt/Keiffer of Oak Brook, Ill., to help in the search to fill the position.

UA System hiresnew top attorney

The general counsel to the University of Arkansas System has changed for the first in three decades.

Fred Harrison, 74, who has worked in that role for more than 30 years, stepped down from his $132,767 post on Sept. 1 but will continue working on a part-time basis, said Nate Hinkel, the system's director of communications. Harrison's time with the UA System has spanned four system presidencies and 40 trustees, said UA System President Donald Bobbitt.

Bobbitt has appointed JoAnn Maxey, 61, to the post at an annual salary of $190,656.

Maxey has served as associate general counsel since January 2012. Previously, she worked for five years as a partner at Williams & Anderson PLC in Little Rock and spent 25 years as principal at Kaplan, Brewer, Maxey & Haralson.

"Mr. Harrison has given the UA System more than three decades of steadfast and unparalleled legal counsel, and his dedication, expertise and vast institutional knowledge will be genuinely missed," Bobbitt said. "Mrs. Maxey has worked very closely with Fred over the years, and I am very confident her skills and expertise will help us navigate the many challenges and exciting projects on the horizon for the UA System. I am thrilled she agreed to accept this role and look forward to working with her moving forward."

UALR chancellorhas board debut

The new University of Arkansas at Little Rock chancellor made his debut before the board this week.

Andrew Rogerson, 63, started as chancellor of the metropolitan university on Sept. 1, arriving from Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, Calif. The microbiologist and painter is earning $350,000 annually at UALR.

A Scotsman, Rogerson has decorated the chancellor's home on 28th Street with his own paintings, University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said. Rogerson has replaced longtime UALR Chancellor Joel Anderson, who retired June 30 after serving 45 years at the university, 13 of those years as chancellor.

Vice Chancellor and Provost Zulma Toro served as interim chancellor, earning $254,527 in that role -- above her annual salary of $239,527.

