Suspect killed by police in shootout outside Arkansas motel, sheriff's office says

Ricardo Tenorio

A man wanted for questioning in a Tennessee killing who authorities say tried to run over an officer on Thursday was fatally shot by police early Friday outside an Arkansas motel.

Earle Farrell, chief public information officer for the Shelby County, Tenn. sheriff's office, said Ricardo Tenorio, 32, was fatally shot after authorities surrounded the Days Inn on Ingram Boulevard in West Memphis.

Farrell said a Shelby County detective investigating a homicide from last month first contacted Tenorio Thursday afternoon at a residence in the Memphis area. Tenorio was in a vehicle in the driveway and he pulled a gun and then tried to run over the deputy, who opened fire, Farrell said. The shot was not believed to have hit Tenorio and he fled the area.

Investigators later received a tip that Tenorio was staying at the West Memphis hotel. Authorities surrounded the premises and ordered him to come out around 3 a.m., Farrell said.

"He came out with a gun and tried to shoot it out and was shot dead" by police, Farrell said. "Nobody else was injured."

Tenorio was wanted for questioning in the killing, Farrell said, although no warrant had been issued in that case. Online records show he was wanted on multiple warrants including for parole violation, aggravated assault and burglary.