Super Quiz: "Goodnight" Song Titles
Posted: September 9, 2016 at 1:43 a.m.
Lyrics: "Sometimes I take a great notion to jump in the river and drown."
First line: "Goodnight, ----------, well it's time to go."
Lyrics include: "Pleasant dreams and sleep tight, my love."
A song on The Beatles' White Album
Jimmy Durante ended each show with the title of this song.
It is also known as "Brahms' Lullaby."
Connie Francis recorded this closing theme for Radio Luxembourg.
Line from this Doris Day song: "Please, just your cheek, dear."
British band Tears for Fears tune.
Answers
"Goodnight, Irene"
"Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight"
"Goodnight My Love"
"Good Night"
"Goodnight, Mrs. Calabash"
"Lullaby and Goodnight"
"It's Time to Say Goodnight"
"A Little Kiss Goodnight"
"Goodnight Song"
MovieStyle on 09/09/2016