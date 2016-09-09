Sherwood, judge deny hot-check court violates rights

The city of Sherwood and District Judge Milas Hale, who presides over the city's hot-check court, denied in a court document filed late Wednesday afternoon that they have for years been violating the civil rights of Pulaski County's poorest residents by operating what amounts to a "debtors' prison."

In a 36-page answer to an Aug. 23 lawsuit filed on behalf of poor people by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, attorney Michael Mosley of North Little Rock denied allegations in the 59-page lawsuit line by line. Mosley said the defendants agree with the plaintiffs that a jury should decide the case.

The lawsuit also names Pulaski County as a defendant.

The plaintiffs want the case to be certified as a class action, with five individually named plaintiffs acting as class representatives. The plaintiffs include Charles Dade, Nakita Lewis, Nikki Petree and Lee Andrew Robertson, all of whom say they have for years been subjected to excessive punishment, including jail time and fines on top of fines, for writing a few bad checks -- or in Petree's case, a single bad check for less than $29.

The fifth plaintiff, Philip Axelroth, is a Sherwood resident who contends the excessive fees and costs have resulted in an illegal exaction and should be refunded.

"A state may not punish an individual just because he or she is poor," the lawsuit begins. Citing the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution, it says, "These fundamental constitutional rights ensure that an individual, even if convicted of a crime and sentenced to pay a fine, may not then be re-arrested and sent to jail simply because of his or her inability to pay."

The lawsuit, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr., seeks declaratory judgments that the hot-check prosecution practices have violated the plaintiffs' rights, as well as an order prohibiting the continuation of the "unconstitutional policies and practices," as well as a refund of "mis-used" public funds.

While the lawsuit alleges that local courts and municipalities across Arkansas have employed the illegal measures for years, it says the Sherwood court, in particular, is "notorious ... for zealously prosecuting misdemeanor violations of the Arkansas Hot Check law."

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed similar lawsuits in Georgia, Washington, Mississippi and Michigan.

The answer, filed Wednesday, generally denies any wrongdoing but in some cases contends that the facts are slightly different than stated in the lawsuit. For example, it says that while the lawsuit states that Petree's check for $28.93 was returned for "insufficient funds," the check was actually returned because it was written from a "closed account."

The answer also denied that Robertson still owes $2,600 in court costs, fees and fines, or that he is likely to be incarcerated again in the future over 11 insufficient-funds checks he wrote in 2009.

As to complaints in the lawsuit that the hot-check division proceedings occur too rapidly for defendants to understand what is going on, offer the defendants no opportunity to defend themselves and aren't recorded, the answer says "there is no requirement that a transcript be created of the Sherwood District Court as of this writing; however, records are kept regarding proceedings that occurred."

The defendants "admit that some hearings do not last very long," the answer says, adding that "court clerks and other administrative staff take care of various functions while Court is in session."

