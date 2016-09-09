Results point to tight race

Based on Week 1 results, the Great American Conference champion will again be hard-pressed to complete the regular season unbeaten.

Three games were decided by four points or fewer, including defending GAC champion Henderson State's 13-11 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma.

Henderson finished 10-1 to win last year's GAC title. Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma shared second at 8-3.

"It's going to be hard to win this conference and go undefeated," Harding Coach Ronnie Huckeba said. "Maybe somebody will. There's some good teams. But I don't think it will happen."

Harding opened with a 38-7 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday night at home. Harding, which led 14-7 at halftime, finished with 439 total yards, including 389 rushing on 68 attempts, which was the third-highest rushing total in NCAA Division II last week.

Harding was 7-4 last season after nearly winning the GAC title in 2014.

"We can throw the ball better," Huckeba said. "Another thing with this team is we're really deep. That's good."

Harding is at Southern (Okla.) Nazarene on Saturday night. Huckeba said he should have a better handle on the overall balance of the 12-team league (there are no nonconference games) later this month.

"The next couple of weeks, there's some critical matchups that I think are going to tell us a whole lot more about it," Huckeba said.

HARDING

Romar's run

Harding fans received a look at the future -- or maybe the present -- when true freshman fullback Romar Reades of Pine Bluff scored his first collegiate touchdown in Saturday night's 38-7 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

Reades zipped through a huge hole up the middle to score from 33 yards with 2:35 remaining in the game. He finished with 39 yards on two carries.

Reades, 5-8, 195 pounds, was among the biggest prizes of Harding's 2016 recruiting class after helping Pine Bluff to Class 6A state championships as a junior and senior at tailback.

"He's done really well for a true freshman," Bisons Coach Ronnie Huckeba said. "It has been a little bit of a transition, but he's so talented."

Huckeba said Reades orally committed to Harding before Pine Bluff met Greenwood for the Class 6A state championship Dec. 5.

Reades rushed 15 times for 82 yards and 1 touchdown in a 28-21 victory, but he had already won over Greenwood Coach Rick Jones, Huckeba's first roommate when both were football players at Harding during the mid-1970s.

"He said, 'If you got Romar Reades, you just hit one out of the park,' " Huckeba said. "That's a pretty good football man giving him that recommendation."

Reades is behind senior fullbacks Michael Latu and Dwayne Carter, but Huckeba said he envisions the freshman carrying 25 or 30 times in a game one day. The run-heavy Bisons use an option-based double-slot attack.

"There's so much to learn about that position," Huckeba said. "He's playing with his hand on the ground for the first time, but he's very talented."

OUACHITA

Pope provides fast start

Ke'Vontae Pope jump-started Ouachita Baptist to its 10th consecutive season-opening victory last week.

Pope, a senior wide receiver from Jonesboro, became the first player to return a season-opening kickoff for a touchdown in GAC history in a 42-28 victory over East Central Oklahoma.

Pope later returned another kickoff 51 yards en route to earning GAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

No surprise, Tigers Coach Todd Knight said, noting Pope (29.6 yards) led the GAC last fall in kickoff return average and returned one 90 yards for a touchdown.

"Ke'Vontae is a special player," Knight said. "Our kids believe in what we do. We also know that people will sky kick us a lot, and we're happy to get the ball on the 35."

Pope also caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 1 touchdown.

The GAC was formed in 2011.

Extra points

Henderson State (1-0) remained ninth in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 poll after last week's 13-11 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma, the Reddies' 41st in 45 games since the Great American Conference's inaugural season in 2011. ... Arkansas-Monticello sophomore quarterback Cole Sears of Hoxie tops NCAA Division II in passing after throwing for a school-record 533 yards in last week's 59-56 season-opening loss to Northwestern Oklahoma. Sears (575 yards) also leads NCAA Division II in per-game total offense. ... Henderson junior place-kicker Houston Ray kicked field goals of 32 and 31 yards against Southeastern Oklahoma to increase his career total to 35, second most in school history. Bo Adkisson had 41 field goals in 1974-1977. Ray, who holds the GAC record for career field goals, played at Van Buren as a sophomore and junior before graduating from Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic in 2013. ... Arkansas Tech's 46-0 season-opening victory over Southern (Okla.) Nazarene marked its first shutout since 2002.

