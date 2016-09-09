Police: Charges not likely in death of 4-year-old girl thrown by horse at fair

LANCASTER, N.H. — Police say they don't anticipate criminal charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl who was thrown from a horse at a New Hampshire fair.

Lancaster Police Chief Bill Colborn told The Caledonian Record the incident is still under investigation.

Mackennah Mae Caulder died at a hospital last Friday after she was thrown from the horse while participating in the White Mountains Riding Horse Show at the Lancaster Fair.

Colborn said the statements he's seen so far don't indicate an apparent catalyst that caused the horse to react. Police are reviewing a state statute on the liability from horse activities and the "inherent risks" of such activities.

It's unclear if the death will result in any changes to horse shows at future fairs involving children