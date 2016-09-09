Planned Parenthood Great Plains absorbs 2 Arkansas clinics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains says it will absorb two clinics in Arkansas and one in eastern Oklahoma.

The organization said Friday it will take over the clinics Oct. 20.

In July, Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri took over Planned Parenthood of Central Oklahoma and created Planned Parenthood Great Plains. With the new merger, the organization will oversee 12 health centers in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the latest expansion involves clinics in Fayetteville, Little Rock and Tulsa.

Laura McQuade, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said its headquarters will remain in Overland Park, Kan. She said no layoffs are expected and more staff might be hired in the Kansas City office.