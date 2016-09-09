Philippines arrests 7 in meth-lab raid

MANILA, Philippines — Seven Chinese citizens were arrested in a raid on a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory inside a pig farm north of Manila, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said Thursday.

The agency said nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine, about 44 pounds of the drug ingredient ephedrine, laboratory equipment and various chemicals were confiscated in the raid Wednesday in Pampanga province.

The drug laboratory in the basement of a stockroom was able to produce up to 110 pounds of methamphetamine a week and may have been built in the hog farm to mask the foul smell from drug production, officials said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has imposed a crackdown on illegal drugs, has said Chinese citizens are involved in the drug trade in the Philippines and that drugs have been smuggled from China to the Philippines.

More than 2,800 suspected drug dealers and users have been killed and nearly 700,000 others have surrendered out of fear of being killed since Duterte took office June 30, according to police.