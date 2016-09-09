On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I know preachers like to tell people how bad they are and that they ought to feel guilty over their sins. But I don't feel guilty over anything, because I don't believe there's such a thing as right or wrong. What would you say to someone like me?

-- J.Y.

DEAR J.Y.: Your letter made me very sad. By believing that nothing is either right or wrong, you are putting your faith in something that simply isn't true, and eventually your disregard for right and wrong will hurt you and others. The Bible warns, "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness" (Isaiah 5:20).

I seriously doubt if you actually believe there is no such thing as right and wrong -- even if you think you do. Aren't you outraged when someone abuses a child, or hates someone of another race, or deceives his or her spouse, or swindles someone in business? Aren't you outraged when a politician takes a bribe or an athlete cheats? Of course you are, because in your heart you know these are morally wrong.

The real question is what place does God have in your life? You know the answer: You have rejected Him and turned your back on His moral standards. And the reason is because you don't want Him to interfere with your way of living.

But God loves you, and He doesn't want you to end up destroying your life. That's why I urge you to turn to Jesus Christ and submit your life to His control. His promise is true: "If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed" (John 8:36).

