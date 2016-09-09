Off the wire

FOOTBALL

Demonstration planned

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin tweeted Thursday that the team "will honor the country and flag" in a "demonstration of unity" prior to Sunday's season opener against Miami. When approached in the locker room by reporters, Baldwin declined to elaborate further, saying, "you'll see on Sunday." Former Green Beret and one-time Seahawks long-snapper Nate Boyer later tweeted that he had spoken with the Seahawks players about their plans and wrote, "what the team will do is a powerful sign of unification + respect for the Anthem + those that fight for our Freedom!"

Former TE charged

Prosecutors charged former 49ers tight end Bruce Miller on Thursday with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including beating a 70-year-old man with a cane in a drunken assault earlier this week at a Fisherman's Wharf Hotel. The San Francisco district attorney's office said Miller, who has since been released by the San Francisco 49ers, will be arraigned today. He was arrested Monday after he stumbled into a San Francisco hotel and assaulted a 70-year-old man and his son, according to police. The two victims were taken to a hospital with injuries. A surveillance video showed an inebriated and bleeding Miller at the hotel. His charges include multiple allegations and enhancements for the commission of a crime against an elder adult, according to San Francisco prosecutors. One Thursday from his charging documents was that Miller allegedly beat the elderly man with what appears to be the 70-year-old's own cane. The 49ers released Miller on Monday, hours after he was arrested.

PARALYMPICS

Long takes silver

U.S. swimmer Jessica Long hugged Australian Lakeisha Patterson when the women's 400 freestyle final was over Thursday and offered congratulations. Long had a medal in her fourth Paralympics, but Patterson took the gold and the world record. "I wish it went a little differently," said Long, one of the most-decorated U.S. Paralympians, who is competing in nine races at the Rio Games. "I think the only hard part about that is adding time in one of my best races. But at the same time, I've overcome some really bad shoulder injuries. So I'm really proud that I finished and even signed up for the race." Patterson's time of 4 minutes, 40.33 seconds nipped Long's previous record of 4:40.44. "Jess is an amazing person and a really great, fierce competitor," Patterson said. "She's achieved so much. To be able to have my idol come up to me and say she's proud of me -- it was really quite bittersweet. And that's going to stick with me for a long time." Long, 24, now has 18 medals overall, a dozen of them gold.

HOCKEY

Kane named a captain

A year after Patrick Kane's career appeared in jeopardy because of a sexual assault claim, the Chicago Blackhawks star was named one of the alternate captains for the United States for the World Cup of Hockey. The sexual assault case in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., was dropped Nov. 5 for what the prosecutor said was a clear lack of evidence, and Kane quickly put his off-ice troubles aside. He had an early 26-game points streak and became the first American-born player to win the Art Ross (top scorer) and Hart (most valuable player) trophies. U.S. and Columbus Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella knew Kane's reputation but did not know him before the Americans' training camp opened Monday in the Ohio city. "He has matured. We all see that," Tortorella said. "A lot of things have gone on with him obviously. Just talking to with him one-on-one here in the past couple of days, you can see the maturity."

MOTOR SPORTS

New owner should grow F1

Formula One is getting a new owner, one based in the U.S., and the change at the top should amount to new eyes giving a fresh look at the global reach of the most popular form of motorsport in the world. Liberty Media, which owns the Atlanta Braves and has a stake in SiriusXM satellite radio, among other holdings, announced this week it will purchase F1 from European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for $4.4 billion. Zak Brown, CEO of CSM Sport & Entertainment, one of the largest sports marketing groups in the world, said he believes the change in ownership will lead to an investment in the growth of F1. While CVC focused on maximizing short-term revenue and return for shareholders, Brown said he considers Liberty a strategic buyer that will have a longer view and focus on the desires of sponsors and teams. And what is it that most sponsors and teams want? "There's not a single sponsor that doesn't want Formula One to be bigger in North America," Brown said. "It's the most untapped, mature market for Formula One to improve its growth." Formula One returned to the U.S. in 2012 with a race in Austin, Texas, but has to date failed to find a second venue in America. There had been plans for a race in New Jersey that fell apart, and chief executive Bernie Ecclestone made a failed play to yank the Long Beach, Calif., street course away from IndyCar while also tossing around suggestions that cities such as Las Vegas or Miami could be future hosts for an F1 race.

SWIMMING

Lochte, 3 teammates penalized for lying

Ryan Lochte will forfeit $100,000 and a chance to swim at next year’s world championships as part of the penalty for his drunken encounter at a gas station in Brazil during last month’s Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Swimming announced the penalties Thursday. Lochte is banned through the end of June. That means he won’t be able to qualify for July’s world championships, which normally don’t draw top fields in the year after the Olympics.

Lochte will also get no monthly funding from either the USOC or USA Swimming. He can’t access USOC training centers, must perform 20 hours of community service and will miss Team USA’s post-Olympics trip to the White House.

Lochte’s attorney, Jeff Ostrow, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Agreeing to four-month suspensions were Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen, who were with Lochte at the gas station. Those sanctions, which end Dec. 31, also strip funding and training access and preclude them from the White House visit.

Bentz, 20, will also serve 10 hours of community service for violating a curfew rule for athletes under 21. He released a statement on Twitter saying he’d learned his lesson and was eager to move on.

The USOC gives a $25,000 bonus to Olympic gold-medal winners, and USA Swimming has awarded a $75,000 gold-medal bonus at past Olympics.

But that money pales in comparison to what Lochte lost last month when key sponsors, including Speedo USA and Ralph Lauren, abandoned the 32-year-old in the wake of his actions at the gas station and his rapidly changing accounts of what really happened. Estimates have put the financial hit for those losses around $1 million.

Swimming’s international federation, FINA, called the sanctions “proportionate, adequate and sufficient,” and said it had no plans to augment them. The International Olympic Committee has referred the incident to its ethics commission, which is still reviewing the case.

Sports on 09/09/2016