North Korea sets off 5th nuclear explosion

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea says it has conducted a "nuclear warhead explosion" test meant to counter what Pyongyang calls U.S. hostility.

Today's test marked the fifth time North Korea has detonated an atomic device, South Korean officials said, with Seoul and international monitors detecting unusual seismic activity near the North's northeastern nuclear test site.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that "artificial seismic waves" from a quake measuring magnitude 5.0 were detected near the Punggye-ri test site.

European and U.S. monitoring services also detected similar seismic activity, with the U.S. Geological Survey calling it an "explosion" on its website.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official, who refused to be named because of office rules, said that Seoul detected an estimated explosive yield of 10 kilotons and assessed that it was from a nuclear test.

"Possible explosion, located near the location where North Korea has detonated nuclear explosions in the past," the survey said on its website. "If this is indeed an explosion, the USGS National Earthquake Information Center cannot determine what type of explosion it may be, whether nuclear or any other possible type."

South Korean President Park Geun-hye strongly condemned the test, saying in a statement that it showed the "fanatic recklessness of the [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un government as it clings to a nuclear development."

The magnitude-5.0 earthquake today is the largest of the four past quakes associated with North Korean nuclear tests, according to South Korea's weather agency. Artificial seismic waves measuring magnitude-3.9 were reported after North Korea's first nuclear test in 2006; magnitude-4.8 was reported from its fourth test in January.

South Korea's national security council convened an emergency meeting.

NHK reported Japan's Defense Ministry sent a plane to collect data to identify any radioactive materials in its airspace.

"If North Korea did conduct a nuclear test, it is absolutely not acceptable, and we must lodge a strong protest," Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

In Washington, U.S. National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement: "We are aware of seismic activity on the Korean Peninsula in the vicinity of a known North Korean nuclear test site. We are monitoring and continuing to assess the situation in close coordination with our regional partners."

The test came as North Korea celebrates the "day of the foundation of the republic," the 68th anniversary of the formation of the communist regime by Kim Il Sung, the current leader's grandfather. It also occurred just days after world leaders -- President Barack Obama among them -- gathered in China for the Group of 20 economic summit.

North Korea's nuclear tests are part of a push for a nuclear-armed missile that could one day reach the U.S. mainland.

Kim has overseen a robust increase in the number and kinds of missiles tested this year. Not only has the range of the weapons successfully tested jumped significantly, but the country is working to perfect new platforms for launching them -- submarines and mobile launchers.

North Korea is thought to have a handful of rudimentary nuclear bombs and has spent decades trying to perfect a multistage, long-range missile to eventually carry smaller versions of those bombs. After several failures, it put its first satellite into space with a long-range rocket launched in December 2012, and has since had another such successful launch.

Any nuclear test will lead to a strong push for new, tougher sanctions at the United Nations and further worsen relations between North Korea and its neighbors. North Korea is already one of the most heavily sanctioned places on earth.

China has done more on sanctions against North Korea than previous rounds of penalties but could still "tighten up" further in prodding Kim's regime, Obama said on Thursday in Laos. Obama said he had told President Xi Jinping that China needs to "work with us more effectively" in combating Kim's nuclear ambitions.

The U.N. calls the North's long-range rocket launches banned tests of ballistic missile technology.

It's unclear whether North Korea has achieved the technology needed to manufacture a miniaturized nuclear warhead that could fit on a long-range missile capable of hitting the United States.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired three medium-range Rodong missiles that traveled about 620 miles and landed near Japan. And last month, a missile from a North Korean submarine flew about 310 miles, the longest distance achieved by the North for such a weapon.

Diplomacy has so far failed to stop North Korea's progress. Six-nation negotiations on dismantling North Korea's nuclear program in exchange for aid were last held in late 2008 and fell apart in early 2009, when North Korea was led by Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, who died in late 2011.

North Korea blames the United States and South Korea for its nuclear program, saying long-running "hostility" from Seoul and Washington to its government makes the development crucial for the small country's survival.

