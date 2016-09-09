Arkansas publication leaving print to go all online

Arkansas Money & Politics will publish exclusively online after previously operating as a digital and bimonthly print product.

Vowell Inc. publisher Missy Penor announced the change in a news release Thursday. Wythe Walker, a 30-year media veteran, will serve as editor in chief of the revamped Arkansas Money & Politics (amppob.com).

Walker said the shift to a digital focus will allow Arkansas Money & Politics to publish faster and with more flexibility. Cutting print and circulation costs will help the media outlet "devote the majority of our resources to hiring and developing the best journalistic talent we can find," Walker said. Arkansas Money & Politics will utilize a network of freelancers across the state.

Vowell Publishing also owns AY Magazine.

-- Chris Bahn