Names and faces

• Sadie Elledge, an 18-year-old waitress of Honduran and Mexican ancestry, got plenty of attention on social media after customers stiffed her on a tip, leaving a nasty note that read "we only tip citizens." Among those reaching out was Jane the Virgin actress Greice Santo, who orchestrated a pedicure-to-highlights makeover for Elledge in her hometown of Harrisonburg, Va. Santo started a charity called "Glam With Greice" to offer Hollywood-style pampering to women who have been victims of abuse or bullying and had put out a social media call for nominations. "Someone forwarded me an article about Sadie," she said. "And I was taken aback. I'm Latina, too, and that this kind of thing is still happening in 2016 is unbelievable." So, Santo and her squad picked up Elledge from her shift at Jess' Lunch and oversaw the kind of makeover that's usually accompanied by a jaunty pop song in a movie montage: picking out cute dresses at LeLa Boutique, getting a full range of beauty treatments at the Studio salon, and posing for glammy "after" pics. It was a particularly novel experience for Elledge, who had never been to a salon, Santo said. Santo, who started her charity after being bullied by a powerful (and unnamed) man, said she sees a makeover as a way to boost a woman's confidence. "It's a way to take action, instead of just saying 'oh, I feel for you.' ... I want her to know that there are people out there who care about her," she said.

• Britney Spears' caretakers and her former confidant have settled a long-running lawsuit that centered on events before the pop star's public meltdown in 2008. Attorneys for Spears' father, who is her conservator, filed a notice in Los Angeles Superior Court last week announcing the settlement with Sam Lutfi, who was Spears' self-professed manager. Lutfi sued Spears and her parents in 2009, claiming her father, Jamie, hit him in the singer's mansion in early 2008. He also contended that a memoir by Spears' mother, Lynne, contained libel about him. The filing does not provide details on the settlement. A judge in November 2012 threw out Lutfi's claims, but an appeals court later restored the lawsuit. A trial had been scheduled for October.

A Section on 09/09/2016