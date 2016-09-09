Little Rock officer who shot man during raid ID'd

Little Rock police on Thursday identified an officer who shot a man while searching the man's home for drugs last week.

Officer Matthew Thomas, a 19-year veteran of the department, returned to duty Thursday. He had been on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy, since shooting Lloyd St. Clair, 59, on Sept. 1.

Thomas and other officers executed a narcotics search warrant at St. Clair's home at 3220 King Road, a rural area off Arkansas 365 just north of Sweet Home. Police reportedly found an armed St. Clair in a metal utility building on the property. The Pulaski County sheriff's office, which assisted police in the operation, said that St. Clair was shot twice after he refused to drop the gun.

St. Clair remained hospitalized Thursday with injuries that weren't life-threatening. Court records show he faces a charge of aggravated assault.

St. Clair's twin brother, Floyd, a felon, was arrested at the home after police reportedly found 4.4 grams of marijuana, 2.1 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, scales and three guns. He pleaded innocent to multiple drug and firearms-related charges in Little Rock District Court the next day.

Floyd St. Clair then posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Pulaski County jail. His next court date is Nov. 2.

Little Rock police require officers involved in shootings to undergo psychiatric counseling and complete a weapon certification course before returning to duty, according to officer Richard Hilgeman, a police spokesman. The shooting last week was the first involving Thomas.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Carl Minden said Thursday that his agency was wrapping up an investigation of the shooting. Minden said the findings will be sent to prosecutors to determine whether any additional charges will be filed.

