Loser in court, N.C. revises early voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Board of Elections approved several early-voting plans Thursday that won’t expand voting this fall on Sundays, when Democrats have traditionally been more likely than Republicans to cast ballots.

After a federal appeals court this summer found Republican legislators acted with discriminatory intent against black voters in an effort to depress Democratic turnout with a 2013 law, board members had to approve new proposals for early voting dates, hours and locations in a third of the state’s 100 counties.

The state board approved some Sunday voting in at least five counties. The board also found bipartisan agreement on other plans to expand the cumulative hours of early voting, especially in growing urban areas such as around Raleigh and Charlotte.