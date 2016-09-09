Letters to the Editor

Ballot measure seeks to block malpractice claims

In her Sept. 7 column headlined "Arkansas' ballot issue blitz," Brenda Blagg writes "The limits on noneconomic damages and on attorney contingency fees in medical lawsuits pit the interests of the medical community against those of lawyers."

Really?

First, they're not "medical lawsuits." They're medical malpractice lawsuits. "Malpractice" is negligence by a professional. "Negligence" is "failure to use the degree of care appropriate to the circumstances," which can be devastating to a patient and the patient's family.

Second, it's not the "interests of lawyers" -- it's the interests of the patient victims of medical negligence, period, end of discussion. Only a small number of lawyers have the knowledge, experience and resources to go up against malpractice insurance companies, knowing even the most obvious cases of malpractice will be fiercely, expensively defended to the bitter end.

Make no mistake, the cap on damages is intended to take the amount of reasonable compensation away from juries -- our fellow citizens -- and to insulate insurance companies' profits. The impact on the cost of medical services would be negligible. The impact on the victims of medical negligence would be catastrophic.

Vincent L. Robertson

Fayetteville

Trump demonstrates shortcomings in forum

I watched the Commander-in-Chief Forum on NBC and I was appalled by when I heard answers from Donald Trump. Mr. Trump was inept and never provided any details whatsoever.

Mr. Trump has always boasted that he knows ISIS better than generals. When asked by the moderator he took a swipe at the current generals and indicated he might fire them, a thing which he does know about. We are talking about four-star generals who have seen combat, who have seen their comrades die, and Mr. Trump at his whim wants to fire them all? What effect that would have on the morale of the military? Has Mr. Trump ever thought about it?

Mr. Trump switched his position on privatizing Veterans Affairs and he said those are great people and he loves those people too much, and later on Mr. Trump said VA is a corrupt enterprise. What is true? Are they good people whom he loves or are they corrupt enterprise?

When asked what he will do to prevent sexual harassment of female cadets/soldiers, he did not provide any specific plan except that he will not allow civilian courts to take these cases and indicated that he will keep courts within the military. Many think this is the exact reason many victims don't get justice. So essentially Mr. Trump never offered any solution. Then Mr. Trump went on to say a court system does not exist in the military. So what exactly is JAG (Judge Advocate General's Corps)? How are court martials conducted if there is no court system in military? How exactly are trials conducted for Guantanamo Bay detainees if a court system does not exist in military? Does he even have any slightest idea of the structure of military?

Asked what he will do after defeating ISIS, he said take their oil! How much oil does Syria really produce? And what does it mean to "take their oil"? Is it not counterproductive to America's image, as many in world believe America conducted Iraq war for oil? Would it not be recruiting tool for terrorists? Also how exactly is he going to "take their oil?" Is he going to open Trump Plaza in those countries and settle Americans in those countries? Is he going to add the oil-producing areas to the United States as a territory or a state?

How absurd are Mr. Trump's answers on national security issues! Do Americans want this man to have nuclear weapons at his fingertips?

Asked about Vladimir Putin, Mr. Trump praised him. I believe Mr. Trump cowers by bullies. How demoralizing it is for American soldiers that their would-be commander-in-chief praises a thug, a known enemy of the United States, Vladimir Putin?

I never believed in Revelation and Armageddon, but if Mr. Trump becomes president of the United States, we might see Revelation come true and Armageddon happen in our lifetime.

Ani Marathe

Bentonville

Commentary on 09/10/2016