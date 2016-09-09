The world in brief

Syrian forces extend push into Aleppo

BEIRUT -- Syrian government forces and their allies captured new ground Thursday on the edge of the contested northern city of Aleppo, tightening the siege on rebel-held parts of the city, state media and an activist group said.

The latest push came after pro-government troops recaptured several military academies over the weekend that they had lost in attacks by insurgents a month ago.

The government advance also endangers talks between Russia and the United States over a possible Aleppo cease-fire. The city, Syria's largest and once its commercial hub, has been the focus of fighting in recent months.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces backed by allied groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group, captured the Ramouseh neighborhood on the southern edge of Aleppo.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency quoted an unnamed military official as confirming that pro-government troops had captured large parts of Ramouseh as well as a nearby hill.

The Observatory reported that 40 days of fighting in Aleppo has killed nearly 700 civilians, including 160 children.

Refugees in Turkey to get EU debit cards

BRUSSELS -- The European Union will begin next month providing money to refugees in Turkey so they can pay for their own food, housing and education.

The EU's executive arm announced Thursday that under the $393 million program, debit cards will be distributed to up to 1 million vulnerable refugees by the first quarter of 2017.

The cards can be topped up monthly, with payments dependent on the size and needs of families. The European Commission said safeguards are in place to ensure the money is spent correctly.

Turkey is home to an estimated 3 million refugees. The program is part of an agreement the EU has with Turkey to provide up to $6.7 billion, fast-track membership talks and visa-free travel if Turkey stops migrants heading to Europe.

Golan Heights hit, Israel strikes in Syria

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military says its aircraft struck targets in Syria after a projectile hit the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

The military said Thursday that it hit Syrian forces' mortar launchers overnight. The military declined to describe the projectile that landed Wednesday, saying only that it caused no injuries.

Israel has largely remained on the sidelines of the war in neighboring Syria, but has carried out similar reprisals on Syrian positions when errant fire previously landed in Israeli-controlled territory.

Israel also widely is believed to have carried out airstrikes on arms shipments said to be destined for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Maldives news site raided after telecast

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Police in the Maldives raided the office of one of the country's leading news websites shortly after the broadcast of a television documentary that accused the country's president of corruption, money laundering and misrule.

Zaheena Rasheed, the editor of the Maldives Independent who was interviewed in the documentary, said Thursday that her offices were raided by police who produced a court warrant over an alleged "conspiracy to topple the government."

Police took away security camera recordings and computer hard drives in the raid Wednesday.

"Given that it came just hours after the Al-Jazeera documentary was broadcast, it was aimed at harassing us," Rasheed said.

Rasheed was among those interviewed for the documentary aired by the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network. She said she left the country ahead of the broadcast after receiving threats of prosecution under the country's defamation law.

The Al-Jazeera documentary alleges that President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and his now-estranged former deputy Ahmed Adeeb were involved in corrupt deals involving islands and lagoons allocated for tourist resort development.

