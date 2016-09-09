Kerry: U.S., Russia reach deal to reduce violence in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, speaks to journalists after the meeting between John Kerry and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.

GENEVA — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States and Russia have finalized a plan to reduce violence in Syria and lead to a political transition ending more than five years of war.

Kerry said the deal clinched with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could be a "turning point" for the conflict, if implemented.

He spoke early Saturday at a joint press conference with Lavrov after a marathon day of negotiations in Geneva.

