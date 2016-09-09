Kerry: U.S., Russia reach deal to reduce violence in Syria

Posted: September 9, 2016 at 5:35 p.m.

 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, speaks to journalists after the meeting between John Kerry and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.

GENEVA — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States and Russia have finalized a plan to reduce violence in Syria and lead to a political transition ending more than five years of war.

Kerry said the deal clinched with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could be a "turning point" for the conflict, if implemented.

He spoke early Saturday at a joint press conference with Lavrov after a marathon day of negotiations in Geneva.

