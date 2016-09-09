Kerry: U.S., Russia reach deal to reduce violence in Syria
Posted: September 9, 2016 at 5:35 p.m.
GENEVA — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States and Russia have finalized a plan to reduce violence in Syria and lead to a political transition ending more than five years of war.
Kerry said the deal clinched with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could be a "turning point" for the conflict, if implemented.
He spoke early Saturday at a joint press conference with Lavrov after a marathon day of negotiations in Geneva.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.