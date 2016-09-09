Judge dismisses much of lawsuit over man's suicide in Arkansas police car

LITTLE ROCK — A federal civil-rights lawsuit over the death of a man who shot himself in the head while in a Jonesboro police car with his hands cuffed behind him has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Friday granted summary judgment to the city of Jonesboro, two police officers and a former police chief on five of six claims. Baker said a claim of unreasonable search and seizure wasn't addressed in motions and gave both sides seven days to cite any pending claim on that issue.

The lawsuit was filed by Teresa Rudd after her 21-year-old son — Chavis Carter — shot himself after being arrested after a traffic stop and after being searched by an officer who failed to find Carter's gun.

An attorney for Rudd did not immediately return a phone call for comment.