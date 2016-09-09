In the news

• Dechia Gerald, the wife of slain Baton Rouge police officer Matthew Gerald, one of three officers killed in a July 17 ambush by a lone gunman, announced that she is pregnant with the couple's third child, which she believes was conceived just five days before her husband's death.

• Douglas Hughes, 62, of Ruskin, Fla., returned home after serving three months of a four-month jail sentence for piloting his one-person gyrocopter through some of the most restricted U.S. airspace to land on the lawn of the Capitol in Washington.

• Ann Farley of Eureka, Calif., owner of Danniel, a giant, 1-ton Holstein steer that loves to eat bread and romp like a puppy, called the steer a gentle giant as it was measured to see whether it's the world's tallest bovine at 6 feet, 4 inches from hoof to the withers.

• Madeleine Albright, a former U.S. secretary of state and the Czech-born daughter of parents who fled communism, was named the Smithsonian National Museum of American History's first-ever "Great American."

• Stefan Marinkovic, 25, of Chicago, was cited for inattentive driving by state police in Delaware after he lost control of a tractor-trailer and overturned while traveling on Interstate 95 in New Castle, spilling 45,000 pounds of unstamped pennies onto the roadway.

• Graham Criglow, 39, a professional reptile breeder from Grimes County, Texas, was fined $2,500 and put on probation for three years after pleading guilty to smuggling two skulls of orangutans, a federally protected endangered species, into the U.S. from Indonesia.

• Natasha Smith, who said she lost her job as a news anchor on a state-run TV station in Guyana because she is pregnant, was reinstated after Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo ordered that she be put back on the air with an apology from the head of the National Communications Network.

• Lois Salter, mayor of Berkley Lake, Ga., cautioned residents to be on guard for poisonous snakes after she spent three days in a hospital recovering from a bite from a copperhead that struck her in her driveway.

• Zakk Luttrell and the Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union are contesting a state Motor Vehicle Division decision to deny Luttrell a personalized license plate reading "COMMIE," which the division said violated policies regulating "offensive" political content.

