Hot Springs gunfire leaves 5 hurt; shooter unnamed

HOT SPRINGS -- Five people were shot Thursday evening during a confrontation on a gravel driveway between 311 and 315 Lacey St. in Hot Springs, according to Hot Springs police and witnesses at the scene.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

Hot Springs police Cpl. Kirk Zaner said one of the shooting victims was flown to Little Rock. The other four were being treated at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Zaner said officers were also called to St. Vincent to assist security officers there with crowd control, but the hospital was not placed on lockdown, as some social media reports indicated.

Zaner also said that persons of interest had been detained, but the gunman had not yet been identified Thursday night.

Police received the initial call about the shooting at 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said she was inside her house at 315 Lacey St. when she heard what sounded like five gunshots and went running out of the house to check on her children, who were outside playing basketball. The children were fine, she said, and the shootings had occurred in the gravel driveway between her home and 311 Lacey.

Crime scene tape was placed across the entrance to the driveway shortly after police arrived.

Witnesses said some of the people involved in the confrontation had arrived in the black sedan and had fled the scene.

"I live one street over in 300 block. I heard 6-8 gunshots, and within 5 minutes there were multiple police cars and I counted 4 ambulances. I hurried my grandkids inside. This is normally a quiet area, but lately there's too much going on with fighting and police called to disturbances," another resident in the area posted on the newspaper's Facebook page.

Information for this report was provided by Mara Kuhn of The Sentinel-Record.

Metro on 09/09/2016