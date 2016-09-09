Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You've learned not to force the action. An inheritance will make your way easier. You'll be challenged by a great teacher in December. You'll give a top performance and start earning more for your work in 2017. March brings new friends and goals.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When the storm nears, the natural response is to take shelter and huddle in fear there until the tumult passes. Why, then, do you feel compelled to chase the dark cloud and poke at it with a stick until it tells you what it's made of?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Part of you would do anything to make the person you love happy. The other part of you realizes that nothing good comes of spoiling your loved ones. They'll only take you for granted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Which came first, the dream or the memory? They are all swirling together now, motivating you. Just know you do not have to avenge the wrongs of yesterday to create a new tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Getting there is said to be half the fun, but when the vehicle is a thing of beauty, it might be well over the three-quarter mark. Whether it's better shoes or a better car, you won't regret the upgrade.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Like a pilot taking to the air, you will review each point in your checklist to prepare yourself for takeoff. This is something you know to do every single time. Leave nothing to memory or to chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You spoke your heart. Your heart changed, and you spoke it again. Each time, you get braver and clearer. Communication is something you can't get worse at. Communicate often and you'll communicate better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll be involved in a mix-up. You'll discover over the course of the interaction that, though there is something similar in the two things being confused, they are not the same at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can be considerate and appropriate and still quietly make an unpopular choice. You're so well-liked that it will be possible to fly under the radar if that's what you'd prefer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll teeter between personal relationships and professional interests. Like a dancer, you'll balance beautifully as long as you keep your core very strong and your posture pulled up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may find yourself craving more knowledge of, access to and products from the object of your focus. You're fast becoming a fan, driven to get your hands on more of the thing that thrills you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The more you know, the more you want to know. This is how you tell that your interest is worthy of you. Once you start asking around, new circles open to you. You were meant for this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're getting attention. Publicity will create a greater demand for your product. Be smart. Hold out. The lack of immediate access will drive the price up so you can ultimately sell high.

