Home to roost: Arkansas’ Miller brothers made film locally, with a little help from friends

The filmmaking team of brothers Joshua H. and Miles B. Miller, deeply involved in the local film scene, found success with their first short as writer/directors: Pillow, which made the rounds and won awards on the festival circuit. During this time, they wrote a draft of their new film, All the Birds Have Flown South.

"We knew we wanted to make a feature hopefully in the future," Joshua says.

It was actually the success of Pillow that brought the Miller brothers to the attention of producer Kathryn Francis Tucker, who has worked in Hollywood for many years on films such as Tom Cruise's Oblivion.

"So, my now-husband [Gabe Mayhan] is their cinematographer," she told me. "We met [when] I rented a camera from him in 2010. [And then] I went with him to the Oxford Film Festival, [where] Pillow ended up winning the Best [Narrative] Short." While she said she had seen a number of shorts come out of Arkansas, Pillow was "on a different level." For her, it served as a sort of awakening. "I didn't know up until that point that there was some real talent in Arkansas. And so, we just got to be friends."

As the script for All the Birds became more and more developed, the brothers decided they were ready to move forward. But to do that, they would need a producer, which they found in Tucker. Joshua again: "...I do remember Gabe specifically saying, 'Dude, why don't you ask Kathryn to produce this movie?' And [Miles and I] were both like, 'Well, of course. That makes sense, we'll do that.'"

When it came time to assemble a crew, Joshua and Miles knew where to look: nearly all of the crew was hired from a local pool of talent.

"We've worked with a lot of [our crew]," Joshua said. "We've built relationships with these people over the years ... So we knew we wanted to hire local [people]."

With a script, a cast, a producer, and a crew in place, everything seemed finally ready to roll. But, as so often turns out to be the case, nothing is ever that simple, including the run-up to shooting All the Birds.

"[W]e had an investor pull out at one point very late in the game," Tucker says, "And we already had crew in town, we had people on payroll, we had our office set up, and we thought we were going to have to send everybody home."

For a brief moment, it looked like the film -- and everything the Millers and Tucker had worked for -- was about to collapse. But then, something amazing happened: A meeting at Dugan's Pub in downtown Little Rock resulted in $35,000 of additional funding, enough to ensure that principal photography could go forward.

"That's when I knew that God wanted this movie to happen," Tucker says.

"We were literally at a point where we thought we were probably going to have to start sending people home," Joshua explained. "And then this meeting at Dugan's at 10 p.m. on a Tuesday night."

All the Birds Have Flown South stands on its own as a powerful piece of cinema, but it also serves as a decent litmus test of the health of the local film scene. Filmmaking, that art form most illusive in its creation, is something accessible in Arkansas to people from Arkansas.

But the nature of the industry here seems somewhat Sisyphean. When discussing the state of the local film community, Miles said, "It's grown, but it's also -- people have left. A lot of people have left the state. Gone to Louisiana or Georgia."

Joshua expounded: "Yeah, I mean, I think it's just sort of the health of these other places like Atlanta and Louisiana that's hurt us. It always feels like we're right on the cusp of something big happening here, then it just never quite gets there."

When asked about the way to keep people here, Tucker had a simple (yet loaded) answer: "Money."

But as All the Birds Have Flown South and a spate of other recent local short and feature films show (including the Mayhan-shot Greater and Mark Thiedeman's White Nights) there's a vibrant community of artists willing to bend over backward to produce their works in Arkansas.

"[F]ilmmaking is the art form of our time," Tucker says. "We just need to figure out a way to move capital to this business."

Joshua adds: "There's a reason there's a lot of people doing it [in L.A.]. I mean, I think if you can show people in Arkansas -- investors -- that you can make money doing this, show a profit, then I think more people will get involved, for sure."

All the Birds might just be the film to prove the money-making potential is here.

"We have an offer from a distributor," Tucker says. "[So we] hope to have an announcement ... soon."

MovieStyle on 09/09/2016