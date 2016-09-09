Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: In your column, I read your advice on things not to do when selling online. My wife listed some items for sale and got three good offers from people who were out of state but shared the same link.

They sent checks for amounts much greater than the asking price, saying she should cash the checks and pay the "overpayment" to the people who would be picking up the item(s).

I took the checks to my banker, and he agreed that they were "probably" fake. Even our captain from the sheriff's department agreed that the checks probably were counterfeit.

Here's where it gets interesting: It's not against the law to print checks all day long; the law is broken by the person who deposits or cashes them!

-- Pete T., Lubbock, Texas

DEAR READER: Good for you, Pete, for following up on those fraudulent checks. Thieves will always find new and better ways of scamming people out of their hard-earned money.

DEAR READERS: If you're considering taking a cruise, make plans to take extra cash for any hidden costs/fees that may arise. The experience will be memorable, and you may find yourself wanting to enhance it. So, extra cash or a credit card might not be a bad idea. Here's a list of some added expenses you could incur on a cruise:

• Internet service.

• Onboard photos from the photo gallery.

• Souvenir shopping on board and at the ports.

• Tipping.

• Laundry services.

• Other onboard activities not included in your cruise package.

• Spa and salon treatments.

• Alcohol and special-type beverages.

• Shore excursions at the various ports.

• Alternate dining experiences.

Consider which of these you can do without, and this will limit your extra spending.

DEAR HELOISE: A while back, I read your hint about using only one credit card to make internet purchases. I do this, but I also called the credit-card company and set a limit (never to be increased) on that card.

This way, if it ever does get hacked, they will be able to get up to only that amount.

-- Betsy W., via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

MovieStyle on 09/09/2016