Firefighter killed when truck rolls over on way to emergency
Posted: September 9, 2016 at 12:46 p.m.
MERIDIAN, Miss. — Authorities say a firetruck in Mississippi crashed while responding to a call, killing one firefighter and injuring two others.
The Meridian Star reported that the crash happened Friday in Meridian, a city near the Alabama state line.
Fire Chief Anthony Clayton is quoted by the newspaper as saying that the truck rolled over on its way to an equipment-trailer fire.
Clayton did not immediately release the names of the firefighters.