California extends climate law 10 years

LOS ANGELES -- Gov. Jerry Brown extended the nation's most ambitious climate-change law Thursday by another 10 years as California charts a new goal to reduce carbon pollution.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation that expands California's 2006 law, which set a target of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020 and faces opposition from the oil industry, business groups and Republicans.

The new law aims to reduce emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, which the governor called the most aggressive target enacted by any government in North America. Brown, who has traveled the world promoting greenhouse-gas reduction efforts, issued an executive order last year setting those goals.

Supporters overcame opposition from oil companies and other industry interests to pass the bill a year after business-friendly Democrats in the Assembly derailed an even more ambitious proposal to limit the use of oil in the state.

Republicans say California's efforts have raised consumer costs without noticeably affecting global emissions.

Brown also signed another bill that provides more legislative oversight of the appointed Air Resources Board, which is responsible for implementing the law.

2 from N.C. charged in government hack

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Two North Carolina men were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a computer hacker network that authorities said targeted CIA Director John Brennan and other senior government officials.

Federal prosecutors said Andrew Otto Boggs, 22, known online as "Incursio," of North Wilkesboro and Justin Gray Liverman, 24, also known as "D3F4ULT," of Morehead City were charged and will make initial appearances next week.

Prosecutors said Boggs and Liverman were members of a hacking group called "Crackas With Attitude." Beginning in October, the hackers gained access to personal online accounts of senior U.S. government officials. The officials are not identified in a 37-page affidavit.

Earlier this year, British authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy who they said used the name "Cracka" to target Brennan and others.

The affidavit cites email exchanges in which Boggs tells another individual, "I want to carry on [Cracka's] legacy if or when he is arrested. I know he'll receive a harsh sentence because our government doesn't like being embarrassed."

Turkish tourist killed in Orlando robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Turkish tourist on his honeymoon was killed in front of his wife early Thursday during an armed robbery in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.

Osman Darcan, 52, died from multiple gunshots fired by a robber who was trying to steal his wife's purse near their car outside the hotel resort where they were staying, said Orange County sheriff's office Capt. Angelo Nieves at a news conference.

Darcan was trying to help his wife in a struggle with the robber, who fled without the purse into a waiting car.

It was the first killing of a tourist in Orlando's tourism district in recent memory, Nieves said. The district around International Drive is among the safest areas in Orlando.

The tourists were on their honeymoon and had driven from Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

Nieves said he didn't know where in Turkey they were from, but the wife was in contact with the Turkish Consulate. The wife "was in a very fragile, traumatic state," he said.

House readies vote on terror-suits bill

WASHINGTON -- The U.S House is expected to vote today on a bill that could allow families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia over its alleged support for terrorism, according to a GOP leadership aide.

The measure, which if passed would come just in time for the 15th anniversary of the attacks, would send to the president's desk a bill the White House has resisted over fears that it could harm the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia and establish a precedent that jeopardizes American officials overseas.

The bill, which the Senate passed in May despite indications the White House would veto it, would let courts waive foreign officials' claims to sovereign immunity.

Saudi Arabia has long denied such allegations and campaigned against the bill. However, supporters shrugged off that pressure, arguing that if Saudis had done nothing wrong, they had nothing to worry about.

A Section on 09/09/2016