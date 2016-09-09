Don't Breathe holds on to No. 1

LOS ANGELES -- The horror-thriller Don't Breathe held on to the top spot at the domestic box office for the second week in a row over the Labor Day weekend. The film earned about $19.7 million for the four-day holiday. That would put the total for the movie, directed by Fede Alvarez, at $55 million.

Director David Ayer's Suicide Squad, starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, took the No. 2 spot for the weekend, taking in about $13 million. The film's domestic total to date is about $300 million.

The live-action remake Pete's Dragon made about $8.5 million for the four-day holiday. The animated Kubo and the Two Strings made about $8.8 million. And the R-rated animated film Sausage Party rounded out the top five with about $6.5 million.

The period drama The Light Between Oceans, starring Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, debuted in sixth place with a take of about $6.2 million.

Vikander and Fassbender play a couple who raise a baby they rescue from a rowboat off the coast of western Australia. It had a 60 percent score at RottenTomatoes.com. The film had a budget of $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Morgan opened in 18th place and collected $2.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The science fiction/horror movie, from 21st Century Fox Inc.'s film division, had been expected to gross $5.5 million through Sunday and $6.9 million through Monday, according to analysts at BoxOfficePro.com.

In the film, Kate Mara plays a risk-management consultant who must decide whether to terminate an artificially created humanoid being who's gone rogue. The film's cost, not including marketing, was $8 million, according to the studio. Based on a script listed among 2014's best unproduced screenplays, the film scored poorly with critics, with 43 percent positive reviews at RottenTomatoes.

Hell or High Water continued to expand around the country, bringing in about $5.9 million for the long weekend. That would put the film's total at about $16 million.

The comedy Bad Moms crossed the $100 million threshold at the U.S, box office, the first R-rated comedy in 2016 to do so.

Disney's animated reboot of the children's movie Pete's Dragon jumped into the fourth spot in its fourth week of release. After falling to No. 6 last week, the film generated 15 percent more revenue over Labor Day for a tally of about $8.5 million and a cumulative $66.3 million.

And now all eyes will turn to the next crop of gigantic franchise offers, including November's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, birthed from the Harry Potter behemoth, and December's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, which includes Labor Day, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:

Don't Breathe, Columbia, $19,707,927, 3,051 locations, $6,459 average, $55,131,879, two weeks. Suicide Squad, Warner Bros., $12,687,021, 3,292 locations, $3,854 average, $300,104,337, five weeks. Kubo and the Two Strings, Focus Features, $8,764,182, 2,985 locations, $2,936 average, $36,625,618, three weeks. Pete's Dragon, Disney, $8,499,464, 3,272 locations, $2,598 average, $66,251,403, four weeks. Sausage Party, Columbia, $6,458,225, 2,766 locations, $2,335 average, $89,604,349, four weeks. The Light Between Oceans, Disney, $6,179,208, 1,500 locations, $4,119 average, $6,179,208, one week. War Dogs, Warner Bros., $6,100,292, 2,848 locations, $2,142 average, $36,613,252, three weeks. Hell or High Water, Lionsgate, $5,864,587, 1,303 locations, $4,501 average, $16,016,220, four weeks. Bad Moms, STX Entertainment, $5,800,361, 2,306 locations, $2,515 average, $103,587,555, six weeks. Mechanic: Resurrection, Lionsgate, $5,682,633, 2,258 locations, $2,517 average, $15,825,419, two weeks. Jason Bourne, Universal, $5,065,435, 1,976 locations, $2,563 average, $156,236,090, six weeks. The Secret Life of Pets, Universal, $4,810,915, 2,069 locations, $2,325 average, $359,818,405, nine weeks. No Manches Frida, Lionsgate, $4,628,506, 362 locations, $12,786 average, $4,628,506, one week. Star Trek Beyond, Paramount, $3,231,885, 1,202 locations, $2,689 average, $155,075,207, seven weeks. Ben-Hur, Paramount, $2,945,244, 2,167 locations, $1,359 average, $24,453,383, three weeks. Finding Dory, Disney, $2,932,001, 2,075 locations, $1,413 average, $482,853,070, 12 weeks. Florence Foster Jenkins, Paramount, $2,837,415, 1,341 locations, $2,116 average, $24,218,334, four weeks. Morgan, 20th Century Fox, $2,518,540, 2,020 locations, $1,247 average, $2,518,540, one week. Southside With You, Roadside Attractions, $1,739,732, 897 locations, $1,940 average, $5,397,125, two weeks. Hands of Stone, The Weinstein Co., $1,631,026, 2,011 locations, $811 average, $4,048,233, two weeks.

