Court loosens ban on guns for ex-cons

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal appeals court has ruled that some people convicted of comparatively minor state crimes should get a chance to own guns legally, issuing a divided decision that reshapes long-standing rules.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday sided with two Pennsylvania residents, deeming their crimes as minor even though they could have produced jail time of more than two years.

The court restored gun-ownership rights to Daniel Binderup of Manheim, who pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania in 1998 to misdemeanor corruption of minors for a consensual sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl working at his bakery. He received probation and a fine, but the offense carried a potential sentence of five years.

It also ruled in favor of Julio Suarez of Gettysburg, who pleaded guilty in Maryland to misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, a conviction that could have sent him to jail for three years. He received a suspended sentence.

The 3rd Circuit majority ruled that the federal gun-ownership ban requires the offenses to be considered serious crimes, rather than simply carry state sentences of at least two years or more. The judges noted that both Pennsylvania and Maryland graded Binderup’s and Suarez’s convictions as misdemeanors. The decision was 8-7, although there was division among the majority about how challenges to gun prohibitions will play out in the courts.

“With not a single day of jail time, the punishments here reflect the sentencing judges’ assessment of how minor the violations were,” wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro.

He said the U.S. attorney’s office made claims that Suarez is likely to misuse firearms as a “potentially irresponsible” person and that Binderup was likely to commit crimes in the future, but the judge said “neither the evidence in the record nor common sense supports those assertions.”

In a separate opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman wrote that “the government has presented no evidence that either Binderup or Suarez has been, or would be, dangerous, violent, or irresponsible with firearms.”