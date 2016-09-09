COMING ATTRACTIONS

Blair Witch, R As night falls, college students who have entered the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to see if a disappearance is connected to the Blair Witch realize the legend is all too real. With James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, Valorie Curry, Corbin Reid, Wes Robinson; directed by Adam Wingard. Sept. 16

Snowden, R Do writer-director Oliver Stone and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt depict/portray Edward Snowden, who exposed the National Security Agency's surveillance activities and became one of the most wanted men in the world, as a hero or a traitor in this look at why he did it, who he left behind and how he pulled it off? With Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson, Timothy Olyphant. Sept. 16

Bridget Jones's Baby, R Breaking up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger), over 40 and single again, finds her new focus on her career going astray after she gets involved with a dashing American (Patrick Dempsey) -- and discovers she's preggers. With Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Emma Thompson, James Callis, Sally Phillips; directed by Sharon Maguire. Sept. 16

Mr. Church, PG-13 A stranger arrives on the doorstep of a 10-year-old girl and her single mother, who is battling breast cancer, and is hired to cook and maintain their household, and turns into a father figure. With Eddie Murphy, Britt Robertson, Xavier Samuel, Natascha McElhone; directed by Bruce Beresford. Sept. 16

Hillsong: Let Hope Rise, PG Michael John Warren directs this documentary, following Australia-based Christian band Hillsong United and its 30-year journey from a tiny church in suburban Sydney to an international ministry. Sept. 16

