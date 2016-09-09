Broncos rally, sweat out kick

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) tries to leap over Denver Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson (bottom left) and nose tackle Sylvester Williams (92) during the second half of Thursday’s game in Denver. The Broncos won 21-20.

BRONCOS 21, PANTHERS 20

DENVER -- Denver's dominant defense came up big against Cam Newton again, and the Broncos escaped with a 21-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night when Graham Gano missed a 50-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

Newton was sacked three times and clobbered all night, but he appeared to have done just enough to get a measure of revenge for that bludgeoning seven months earlier in Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller stripped the ball and the Lombardi Trophy from his grasp.

Newton put the Panthers on the cusp of victory with a 16-yard pass to Kelvin Benjamin at the Denver 37 in the closing seconds, and another short pass to Ted Ginn Jr. put Gano within his range.

"I was going to drill it, no doubt in my mind," said Gano, who was wide left. "But this happens. It's not going to define my season."

With the stadium rocking, Trevor Siemian trotted out to take a knee in victory formation after his successful first NFL start.

"We've got a heck of a team, a resilient team. I think you saw that tonight," said Siemian, who finished 18 of 26 for 178 yards with 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions and 2 sacks.

Newton, the NFL's reigning MVP, was 18 of 33 for 194 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Miller made a big play late, sweeping past right tackle Mike Remmers and sacking Newton.

That set up fourth-and-21 from the Carolina 29 at the two-minute warning, and Newton threw incomplete but got a reprieve: Cornerback Chris Harris, whose interception led to Denver's go-ahead score minutes earlier, was called for illegal use of the hands, giving Carolina a first down.

The Panthers took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter of the first Super Bowl rematch to start a season since 1970, but Siemian hit running back C.J. Anderson for a 25-yard touchdown on the next possession.

Newton's next pass was intercepted by Harris at the Carolina 23. Ten plays later, Anderson bulled his way into the end zone from the 1 to give Denver its first lead at 21-17 with 9:26 remaining.

After Gano's 36-yard field goal brought the Panthers to within 21-20, Carolina forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at its 40 with 3:06 remaining.

