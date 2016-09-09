Arkansas woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck involving tractor-trailer

A 64-year-old Arkansas woman was killed and a man was injured in a three-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer Thursday, state police said.

Cindy Lea McCurry, 64, of Bentonville was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia north on U.S. 65 near Chicot Junction when she was hit by a 2004 Freightliner traveling south about 4:10 p.m., according to a preliminary report.

After impact, the tractor-trailer then hit a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Warren Johnson, 51, of Eudora, that was also traveling north, police said.

McCurry was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and Johnson was taken to a local hospital.

According to the report, it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

McCurry's death was the 361st on Arkansas roads in 2016, according to preliminary state police information.