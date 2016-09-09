Arkansas court cancels oral arguments in lawsuit limits case

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't hold oral arguments scheduled in two attempts to disqualify from the ballot an effort to limit damages awarded in medical lawsuits.

Justices on Friday canceled the oral arguments they had originally scheduled for Oct. 6 in the lawsuit by a campaign the Arkansas Bar Association formed to oppose the measure. The proposal, if approved by voters, would allow the Legislature to limit non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum cap of $250,000.

Justices also denied a request for oral arguments in a second case challenging the measure. Both lawsuits ask the court to block state officials from counting any votes for the proposal in the Nov. 8 election.