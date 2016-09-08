Wal-Mart: Coke display stacked like World Trade Center removed

NEW YORK — Wal-Mart says a display of Coke cans stacked to look like the World Trade Center at a Florida store has been removed and was not meant to be disrespectful near the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack.

The display was mocked online after a photo was posted on Twitter, and Buzzfeed wrote about it.

The photo showed the World Trade Center towers recreated with Coke Zero packages. A backdrop of the American flag was made with red regular Coke, silver Diet Coke and blue Sprite.

Walmart said in a statement the display was removed Wednesday. It said: "We hold this moment in our country's history in the highest regard, and there was nothing disrespectful intended by the display."

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.