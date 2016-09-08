Under pressure: Hogs spread blame for 4 sacks allowed

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas fans who watched Louisiana Tech sack first-game starter Austin Allen four times last week had to cringe in contemplating how the junior would hold up in Saturday's 6 p.m. game at No. 15 TCU.

The Horned Frogs have been known as one of the most aggressive defenses in the country for more than a decade under defensive whiz and Coach Gary Patterson. TCU posted four sacks in its 59-41 victory over South Dakota State last week to run its streak of consecutive games with a sack to 31, second in the country behind Ohio State's 36 games.

"TCU itself is a very challenging football team," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said, noting he studied the Horned Frogs for the 2012 Rose Bowl when he was at Wisconsin. "They've got great pressure guys, a system that brings ... pressure from really all different angles -- strong, weak, boundary, field, safety, linebackers, it doesn't matter.

"They've got a tremendous system, and you can see why that streak exists, and of course we've got to have the answers. One of our team goals isn't to stop a streak, I can tell you that."

Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos have pointed out that all of the new personnel -- Allen, three new starters on the offensive front and none of the linemen playing the same position as last year, some relatively inexperienced running backs and tight ends -- have to work out the kinks in pass protection.

"Obviously, way too much pressure on the quarterback," Enos said when asked about his takeaways from the opener. "It was not really one area. It was one guy here, one guy there."

While some observers pin sacks exclusively on the offensive line, Enos said linemen were to blame for only one of the four sacks last week and that running backs whiffed on blocks during a couple of the sacks.

"Again, those are very correctable things," Enos said. "One was a true freshman and another was a guy didn't see it.

"We've got to get those things corrected. The offensive line, I think they get a lot of credit. They get a lot of blame when there's pressure on the quarterback. They certainly weren't perfect, but none of us were."

Arkansas has been the SEC leader in fewest sacks allowed the past three seasons, but all the new personnel created issues.

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said his unit has to own the sacks no matter who was responsible.

"I try to prep these guys in we take pride in protecting our quarterback," Anderson said. "And so no one likes to go through a game and give up four sacks. You have that bad taste in your mouth for an entire week, when you know how much preparation and how much hard work went into it. So every sack is on the offensive line, you know."

Allen said the sacks didn't mess with his rhythm or focus.

"Got the first one out of the way, then I didn't really notice getting hit," he said. "We're cleaning up a few things on the offensive line. Some of those sacks were on me. I've got to get the ball out. I've got to hit my check down or something like that.

"We're working on a few things. All those sacks, I wouldn't credit those to the offensive line."

Allen took an 8-yard sack on the game's first series, creating a third and 18 on which Allen was intercepted by safety Xavier Woods on an underthrown sideline ball intended for Jared Cornelius.

Allen took a 6-yard sack on a blitz by Woods on a third and 8 early in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs logged back-to-back sacks of 8 and 6 yards on Arkansas' opening drive of the second half.

"They brought some things we hadn't seen, and we got that shored up," Bielema said.

"It was disappointing, but it's a group effort," said senior left tackle Dan Skipper, who graded well along with center Frank Ragnow. "We own up to that, and everyone else has owned up to that and now it's about making sure TCU doesn't get home."

Anderson said TCU defensive ends James McFarland and Josh Carraway will present physical problems in their pass rushing.

"They're very active, very quick lateral movement," he said. "Good edge rushers. We're going to have to go in there and communicate and do the things that winning football teams have to do on the road to come away with a victory because this is a good TCU team."

Patterson said South Dakota State ran things on offense it hadn't shown in 2015 for about 90 percent of the game last week. The Jackrabbits managed 461 total yards in their 59-41 loss at TCU.

Bielema was asked whether the Razorbacks had held back some wrinkles in their offense to spring on the Horned Frogs.

"I think every game you have some nuances, some things that can happen, different schemes present different opportunities, as well as limitations," he said. "I think that always comes into effect.

"But I tell you one thing that I have learned from being around Dan Enos now going into year two is that his creativity, ways to create and develop new situations and plays and new looks, is unprecedented."

Sports on 09/08/2016