Turk leader favors joint U.S. action in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has responded positively to a U.S. request for a joint operation against the Islamic State group's self-declared capital in Syria, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Erdogan, speaking on his plane after a visit to China, said President Barack Obama personally asked for joint action against the militants' stronghold in Raqqa, about 60 miles south of the Turkish border, Hurriyet and other newspapers reported. Erdogan said he told Obama "it would not be a problem for us," media quoted him as saying.

"Our soldiers should get together and whatever needs to be done can be done," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey and the U.S. have been working in harmony so far in the operation against the Islamic State group.

Turkish hesitation would allow Islamic State and Kurdish "terrorist organizations" to settle there, Erdogan said. "From now on, we have to demonstrate our presence in the region," he said.

A U.S. official said that while the leaders agreed to remain focused on Islamic State, there was no specific discussion of a joint operation to seize Raqqa.

A Turkish offensive already has pushed the militant group from the border town of Jarablus, and Turkish tanks and armored units are advancing toward the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, northwest of Aleppo.

The incursion began Aug. 24, days after a suicide bomber said to be linked to Islamic State killed at least 54 people at a wedding in the border city of Gaziantep. The operation also is meant to deter further advances by Syrian Kurds allied with Turkish separatists.

Separately, the Turkish military reported three of its soldiers were killed and four were wounded in a missile attack Tuesday by the Islamic State in northern Syria.

In a statement, Turkey's military said the militants fired rockets at Turkish tanks during clashes near the border area from where the Islamic State was pushed out on Sunday, immediately killing two and wounding five soldiers. It said the wounded were evacuated by helicopters. One of the wounded soldiers died despite efforts to save him, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

The military said two Turkey-backed Syrian rebels were killed and two wounded rebels were evacuated.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were intense clashes Tuesday between the Turkish-backed rebels and Islamic State militants east of the town of al-Rai and surrounding villages.

The territorial losses at the border were a big blow to the militant group, which also has suffered a series of recent battlefield setbacks elsewhere in Syria and in neighboring Iraq.

The three killed were not Turkey's first casualties after the incursion, though they were the first fatalities at the hands of the Islamic State since the operation began.

On the fifth day of the operation, a Turkish soldier was killed in clashes with Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Information for this article was contributed by Selcan Hacaoglu and Justin Sink of Bloomberg News and by Zeynep Bilginsoy of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/08/2016