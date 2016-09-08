Trump, Clinton make cases at security forum

NEW YORK -- Hillary Clinton on Wednesday night again defended her handling of classified information as secretary of state, insisting she did not jeopardize national security by discussing the country's drone program and other sensitive matters on a personal email account.

Later at the same televised national security forum, Republican Donald Trump said the United States' generals have been "reduced to rubble" under President Barack Obama and suggested he will remove some of them if he wins the presidency in November.

The candidates spoke back to back but not face to face at the forum, hosted by NBC. The candidates also took questions from an audience of veterans and active-duty troops gathered on the decommissioned USS Intrepid, which now is a floating museum in New York.

While the candidates didn't appear onstage together, their back-to-back sessions served as a preview of sorts for their coming debates.

By virtue of a coin flip, Clinton took the stage first and quickly found herself responding at length to questions about her years in government. She reiterated that she had made mistakes in relying on a personal email account and private server as secretary of state and in voting for the 2003 invasion of Iraq as a senator. But she defended her support for U.S. military intervention to help oust a dictator in Libya, despite the chaotic aftermath.

"I'm asking to be judged on the totality of my record," said Clinton, who grew visibly irritated at times with the repeated focus on her past actions.

The FBI found that some emails sent or received by Clinton contained classified information, but Director James Comey did not recommend she face prosecution. According to notes released from Clinton's interview with the FBI, she said she relied on others with knowledge about handling classified files.

Clinton tried to center the discussion on her foreign-policy proposals should she win in November, vowing not to send U.S. ground troops into Iraq or Syria to fight the Islamic State extremist group. She also pledged to hold weekly Oval Office meetings with representatives from the Pentagon and Department of Veterans Affairs to stay abreast of the state of health care for veterans.

Trump said he has a private blueprint for defeating the Islamic State and that he would demand a plan from military leaders within 30 days of taking office. He remained vague about his plans for defeating the extremist group, saying he wants to remain "unpredictable."

"If I win, I don't want to broadcast to the enemy exactly what my plan is," he said.

Asked to square his request for military options with his criticism of the current crop of generals, Trump said: "They'll probably be different generals."

Trump renewed his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin for having "great control over his country." He stood by a previous comment that appeared to blame military sexual assaults on men and women serving together, but added he would not seek to remove women from the military. He also opened the door to granting legal status to illegal aliens if they join the military.

"I think that when you serve in the armed forces, that's a very special situation," Trump said. "And I could see myself working that out."

Trump cited his team of military advisers but also said he has "a common sense" that will help him make decisions on foreign policy.

Clinton drew an implicit contrast with Trump when asked for the most important quality a commander in chief must possess.

"Steadiness, an absolute rock steadiness, mixed with strength to make the hard decisions," she said.

Clinton has spent much of the summer trying to paint Trump as ill-prepared to be commander in chief and too unpredictable to make decisions that put U.S. service members in harm's way. Her case has been bolstered by numerous Republican national security experts who have spoken out against their party's nominee, including former Defense Secretary William Cohen, who announced his support for Clinton on Wednesday.

Military-spending plan

Ahead of the forum, Trump rolled out a new plan to boost military spending by tens of billions of dollars, including major increases in the number of active troops, fighter planes, Navy ships and submarines.

The New York businessman also said that, if elected, he would give military leaders 30 days to formulate a multipronged plan to defeat the Islamic State group.

"This will require military warfare, but also cyberwarfare, financial warfare and ideological warfare," Trump said during an address in Philadelphia, delivered inside the Union League of Philadelphia. "We want to deter, avoid and prevent conflict through our unquestioned military strength."

Trump's address also included his plans to eliminate deep spending cuts, known as the "sequester," enacted when Congress failed to reach a budget compromise in 2011. Republicans and Democrats voted for the automatic, across-the board cuts that affected both military and domestic programs.

Military leaders have said that they can live with an active-duty Army of 490,000 -- bolstered by nearly 500,000 soldiers in the National Guard and Reserves -- as long as Congress provides enough funding to support that troop level.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Army chief of staff, said last month that he is comfortable with a 1 million-soldier Army and would welcome a larger force only if Congress provides the money to maintain troop readiness.

Increasing the size without increase other support, he said, will decrease readiness and hollow out the force.

As for how he would pay for it, Trump said Wednesday that he would fully offset the costs through savings and new revenue. He said he would make the government "leaner," in part by using attrition to shrink the workforce, and that he'd bring in money by asking countries like Germany, Japan and Saudi Arabia to pay more for the security the U.S. provides them.

Trump's proposal to lift the sequester limits on military spending won praise from Republicans on Capitol Hill even as some acknowledged the reality that Democratic opposition might render it difficult to achieve.

"Obviously it's not something that would get through this Congress, so that's something we'd have to look at the election next year," said U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., a high-level member of the Appropriations Committee. "But I agree with him in terms of lifting the sequester on defense. He's absolutely correct about that."

But questions remain, even in Trump's party.

Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, repeatedly refused to say directly whether he had confidence in Trump as commander in chief when questioned on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday.

"I do believe that Donald Trump is growing in his understanding of these issues and I think that he's beginning to get more and more people around him that have a depth of understanding as to the complexities, and I'm watching this evolve," he said.

Trump ends media blacklist

Also Wednesday, Trump said he is ending his ban on several news organizations, including The Washington Post, that had been stripped of their credentials to cover his rallies and news conferences.

The Post was the last and largest of about a dozen media organizations that the Republican presidential nominee banned because of what he deemed unfair coverage of his campaign. Others on the blacklist included online outlets such as The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, Politico and BuzzFeed.

The bans prevented reporters at blacklisted news organizations from receiving credentials to cover Trump's public events and from flying on a news charter that follows the Republican nominee around the country.

The ban's end was first reported by CNN.com. "I figure they can't treat me any worse," the candidate told CNN.

Although the restriction has created an inconvenience for reporters, the affected news organizations say the ban had not deterred them from covering Trump.

"Revoking press credentials was imprudent, pointless and offensive from the start," said Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron. "We're pleased to see the ban come to a long-overdue end."

Trump has been a consistent critic of the media during his campaign; at one rally this summer, he pointed to the press pen and told supporters that the media were "the lowest form of humanity."

Trump's blacklist surprised journalists when he began imposing it last year, first on The Huffington Post, which had consigned its coverage of him to its entertainment section, and then on The Des Moines Register, which had urged him to drop out of the race.

His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Pace, Steve Peoples, Jill Colvin, Erica Werner, Jonathan Lemire and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press and by Paul Farhi of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/08/2016